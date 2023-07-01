Reviews | Chris Christie attacks Donald Trump





But even for a guy who could be very mean as a governor, trying to overthrow democracy was a bridge too far.

The idea that somehow everyone is going to stand there and wait for him to crumble under his own weight and then say, Oh, I didn’t say anything bad about him, he said. He never fell from his own weight. The only time Donald Trump backed down in his life was when he was beaten for backing down. I saw him arrive in Atlantic City. He went bankrupt three times. He finally had to give in and close.

Christie mocked Ron DeSantis when responding to Jan. 6 saying he wasn’t in Washington. Was he alive? Christie asked Kaitlan Collins on CNN. He thinks DeSantis has already lost the authenticity contest: if you tell Tucker Carlson that Ukraine is a territorial dispute, then a few days later you go to Piers Morgan and you call Putin a war criminal, well , it’s one or the other.

What about the end of the love affair with Fox News and Trump?

I’ve known Rupert a long time, said Christie. I suspect Rupert’s view is, Enough is enough.

Trump, as his former chief of staff John Kelly said, is he scared to death?

He’s scared, said Christie. Look, a guy like him, the last place you want to be in life is in jail because you give up control, and he’s a control freak. Trump plays checkers, not chess, Christie said, rushing just to make the next jump.

Christie is the ultimate Jersey guy. (His relationship with his idol Bruce Springsteen, which fractured during his time as Trump’s sycophant, is a work in progress, he said.) So I wonder what he thinks of Jack Smith focusing on vivid scenes at Bedminster Golf Club. , NJ, with Trump waving classified documents, then telling reporters it was just bravado and the documents were just blueprints for a golf course.

Yes, because listen, for Donald Trump, it’s better to be called a liar than to go to jail, said Christie. If what he’s buying her is a get out of jail card, hell takes that trade every day.

