China’s public financial sector prepares for one of the toughest years





The executives, who have worked at state-owned Chinese financial institutions, said they were bracing for one of their toughest years as Beijing plans to tighten its grip on the sector. This means that pay cuts and long hours of mandatory ideological training will become industry norm. Since the sector overhaul was announced in March, morale has plummeted, as four executives who work at public financial institutions said. The plan, which was initiated by President Xi Jinping, aims to tackle corruption in the sector and ensure it is under the direct control of the ruling Communist Party. READ ALSO | China’s manufacturing sector continues to contract, heightening concerns over growth The executives said the campaign is now their company’s top priority and must run through the fall. The leaders pointed to the uncertainty brought by the relentless ideological and anti-corruption campaigns, the deep pay cuts in their base salaries, which range from 15-20% and the reduction of annual bonuses by at least 30% this year. . Ideological study session The director of a state-owned securities company in Shanghai said his company recently held an ideological study session based on the Red Army’s long march. Our party secretary probably wants us to be mentally prepared for tougher times ahead, he said. Crown financial corporations are no exception. They are also part of China’s austerity campaign at a time when the economy is not doing well, and many civil servants are also seeing their salaries cut, he added. He said the financial sector pay cuts were in line with Xi’s common prosperity goal of closing the wealth gap in China. Beijing has vowed to end the extravagance among the country’s public sector financial elites as Xi strives to make his institutions more in line with his vision. WATCH | China. Unauthorized acquisition of data will be classified as an “espionage offence” As tensions rise between China and the West, the United States in particular, Beijing is calling on its state banks to allocate more funds to areas identified as priorities for the country, such as technological autonomy projects and advanced manufacturing. Bankers and financial regulators are also being closely watched by Beijing for any signs of colluding with foreign financial institutions to facilitate large outflows of Chinese funds. China is also worried about rising local government debt and wants lenders to be cautious on lending, and at the same time is watching weaker financial institutions amid a US banking crisis. United.

