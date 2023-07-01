Hari Bhayangkara, Joko Widodo: There should be no more blocks – National





Screenshot – President Joko Widodo as an inspector at the 77th anniversary of Bhayangkara Day at Gelora Bung Karno, Jakarta, Saturday (1/7/2023) (ANTARA/Indra Arief) Analisadaily.com, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo reiterated that there should be no blockades or bosses within the Indonesian National Police institution. “Polri is like a broom handle, each handle must be clean, must be straight, must be strong, which must be linked with a spirit of unity and synergy. There can be no more blocks, there can no more there are customers,” Jokowi said in commemoration of Bhayangkara’s 77th birthday at Gelora Bung Karno, Jakarta, on Saturday (7/1). Jokowi asked Polri to properly maintain the quality of Human Resources (HR) from the recruitment level. Polri’s promotion system also needs to be improved. Apart from that, surveillance and discipline of Polri members should be strengthened,” he said. On this occasion, he recalled that the challenges that the National Police will face in the future will be even more difficult, not lighter. Among other things, security and public order must be strictly monitored, and national priority projects such as the Capital of the Archipelago (IKN) must be seriously monitored. Next, the national police must also be able to improve the quality of services to the public and to anticipate crimes with increasingly sophisticated technology. “All of this requires vigilance and speed, requires mastery of technology and innovation, requires good public communication,” Jokowi said. Jokowi also asked the national police to continue serving the community without stopping. “Be a true Bhayangkara who unceasingly devotes himself to the community, the nation and the state for the advancement of Indonesia. Good National Police of the Republic of Indonesia,” he said. Bhayangkara day is the national police day which was taken from the momentum of the publication of presidential regulations (Perpres) number 11 of 1946. Every July 1st is celebrated as Bhayangkara day.This year, the national police, through the commemoration of the anniversary of Bhayangkara’s corps, highlighted his role with the theme “Accurate national police for the country, peaceful elections towards a golden Indonesia”.(PSC)

