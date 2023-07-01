Connect with us

Politics

Indonesia keen to partner with Australia as it strives to be a global EV hub

Indonesia keen to partner with Australia as it strives to be a global EV hub

 


Read in Indonesian

Solo Mayor Gibran Rakabuming, eldest son of Indonesian President Joko Widodo, has just handed over 61 electric motorcycles to city officials in Surakarta, Central Java.

“More comfortable, more environmentally friendly,” Rakabuming said, adding that electric motorcycles are cheaper than other government vehicles to buy and operate.

Mr Rakabuming’s decision is in line with a presidential instruction issued in September 2022, stating that electric vehicles should be used as official vehicles for central and regional governments.

The instruction is part of a wider strategy by the Indonesian government to increase the use of electric vehicles on local roads, which are teeming with millions of carbon-emitting motorcycles every day.

At the same time, Indonesia is strivingbecome a global manufacturing center for electric batteries and vehicles.

And he wants Australia’s help to realize his ambition.

“Since COVID, there have been discussions in Indonesia about how to really tap into this great opportunity of electric vehicles,” said Dr Arianto Patunru of the Australian National University.

Opportunities for the two countries to work together are expected to be on the agenda when Indonesian President Joko Widodo arrives in Sydney this week.

Some companies, like United E-Motor, assemble electric motorcycles in Indonesia like at this factory in Bogor, near Jakarta.(Reuters: Dinar Ulfiana)

Indonesia is the largest nickel ore producer in the world. It banned exports of this raw material.

High purity nickel is a key component in many electric vehicle batteries.

But Indonesia must import other critical minerals that it does not produce locally, such as lithium also used in electric vehicle batteries that Australia has in large quantities.

“Indonesia has a lot of nickel, so does Australia, but we don’t have lithium,” Dr Patunru said.

“Indonesia must collaborate with other countries, including Australia.”

Indonesian President visits Sydney

The Indonesian president will begin a three-day trip to Australia on Monday.

“I am delighted to welcome my friend President Widodo to Australia. This will be our fourth meeting together,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.

“As one of our closest neighbours, Australia is developing extensive cooperation with Indonesia on issues of climate, economic development, education and regional security.”

Indonesian ministers and business leaders, including the Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, have repeatedly expressed their desire to partner with Australia to import lithium.

“In front of lithium entrepreneurs, I would like to say that Australia is the best candidate and our potential partner to develop the EV battery industry because half of the world’s lithium is in the land of kangaroos,” he wrote. in a social media post during a visit to Australia earlier this year.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo hopes to switch many motorcycles on local roads to electric models.(Reuters: Willy Kurniawan)

According to Arsjad Rasjid of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN), the first Australian-Indonesian lithium mining and processing venture is already under discussion.

“Unfortunately negotiations are still ongoing and the deal cannot happen during the presidential visit,” he told the ABC.

But he said KADIN will sign an agreement with the Western Australian government, which follows a memorandum of understanding signed in February, to explore opportunities for partnerships in critical minerals and the electric vehicle industry.

It should last two years.

“We should capitalize on this opportunity to jointly develop a world-class battery manufacturing plant in Indonesia using Australian lithium and investments (with lucrative returns, of course) to realize the potential of nickel reserves and the main -abundant labor from Indonesia,” Mr. Rasjid told the Times.

“Together we can provide the world with our jointly manufactured batteries.”

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2023-07-02/indonesia-australia-electric-vehicle-partnerships/102541226

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: