Indonesia keen to partner with Australia as it strives to be a global EV hub

Solo Mayor Gibran Rakabuming, eldest son of Indonesian President Joko Widodo, has just handed over 61 electric motorcycles to city officials in Surakarta, Central Java.

“More comfortable, more environmentally friendly,” Rakabuming said, adding that electric motorcycles are cheaper than other government vehicles to buy and operate.

Mr Rakabuming’s decision is in line with a presidential instruction issued in September 2022, stating that electric vehicles should be used as official vehicles for central and regional governments.

The instruction is part of a wider strategy by the Indonesian government to increase the use of electric vehicles on local roads, which are teeming with millions of carbon-emitting motorcycles every day.

At the same time, Indonesia is strivingbecome a global manufacturing center for electric batteries and vehicles.

And he wants Australia’s help to realize his ambition.

“Since COVID, there have been discussions in Indonesia about how to really tap into this great opportunity of electric vehicles,” said Dr Arianto Patunru of the Australian National University.

Opportunities for the two countries to work together are expected to be on the agenda when Indonesian President Joko Widodo arrives in Sydney this week.

Some companies, like United E-Motor, assemble electric motorcycles in Indonesia like at this factory in Bogor, near Jakarta. ( )

Indonesia is the largest nickel ore producer in the world. It banned exports of this raw material.

High purity nickel is a key component in many electric vehicle batteries.

But Indonesia must import other critical minerals that it does not produce locally, such as lithium also used in electric vehicle batteries that Australia has in large quantities.

“Indonesia has a lot of nickel, so does Australia, but we don’t have lithium,” Dr Patunru said.

“Indonesia must collaborate with other countries, including Australia.”

Indonesian President visits Sydney

The Indonesian president will begin a three-day trip to Australia on Monday.

“I am delighted to welcome my friend President Widodo to Australia. This will be our fourth meeting together,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.

“As one of our closest neighbours, Australia is developing extensive cooperation with Indonesia on issues of climate, economic development, education and regional security.”

Indonesian ministers and business leaders, including the Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, have repeatedly expressed their desire to partner with Australia to import lithium.

“In front of lithium entrepreneurs, I would like to say that Australia is the best candidate and our potential partner to develop the EV battery industry because half of the world’s lithium is in the land of kangaroos,” he wrote. in a social media post during a visit to Australia earlier this year.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo hopes to switch many motorcycles on local roads to electric models. ( )

According to Arsjad Rasjid of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN), the first Australian-Indonesian lithium mining and processing venture is already under discussion.

“Unfortunately negotiations are still ongoing and the deal cannot happen during the presidential visit,” he told the ABC.

But he said KADIN will sign an agreement with the Western Australian government, which follows a memorandum of understanding signed in February, to explore opportunities for partnerships in critical minerals and the electric vehicle industry.

It should last two years.

“We should capitalize on this opportunity to jointly develop a world-class battery manufacturing plant in Indonesia using Australian lithium and investments (with lucrative returns, of course) to realize the potential of nickel reserves and the main -abundant labor from Indonesia,” Mr. Rasjid told the Times.

“Together we can provide the world with our jointly manufactured batteries.”

Possible opportunities for collaboration in the electric vehicle industry have also been discussed in previous talks between Indonesian and Australian leaders, including the November 2022 high-level business meetings in Bali.

“One area where I think there’s really an opportunity to build on the [talks] from last year and this year is in this space around the [clean] energy transition,” said Jennifer Mathews, National Chair of the Australia Indonesia Business Council.

“Both countries have pretty deep commitments to reduce emissions, they’ve both committed to targets under the Paris Agreement, or there are bilateral commitments around the green energy transition.

“A real opportunity and a real agenda, especially for Indonesia, is the transition of its current vehicles to electric.”

China leads global electric vehicle supply chain

While Indonesia and Australia could forge new partnerships in the electric vehicle industry, any supply chain relationship must be viewed in a global context, experts say.

Much of Australia’s lithium is destined for China, which has invested huge sums in clean energy transitions, including the technology needed to process lithium.

Marina Zhang says China has made significant investments in lithium processing technologies. ( )

“After trial and error and innovation, [China] now has structural advantages over all other countries in lithium processing,” said Marina Zhang, associate professor at the Institute of Australia-China Relations at the University of Technology Sydney.

Dr Zhang, who has researched China’s electric vehicle policies, said 10 years ago that China “had bet big on electric vehicles”, the options for investing in hydrogen too clean , a bet that is now bearing fruit.

“China has spent a lot of money on subsidies for suppliers and buyers to develop this market,” Dr Zhang said.

“They’re really leading not only in lithium and batteries, that’s the main part of EVs, but also in the whole supply chain.”

Chinese companies are among the major investors in Indonesia’s nickel industry, but these big players also have business interests in other Southeast Asian countries, such as Thailand.

“Thailand is one of the world’s manufacturing hubs for [electric] vehicles,” Dr. Zhang said.

Thailand’s importance in the industry is not lost on Indonesian officials.

“Indonesia can’t lose to Thailand, we have a big market, don’t let foreign products enter our market, we have to protect it and even be able to enter exports,” said Bahlil Lahadalia, a Indonesian government official overseeing local EV battery development plans. .

Lahadalia said Indonesia plans to start battery production in 2024, through tech giant LG.

Dr Zhang said that while other countries could implement lithium processing technologies to compete with China, it would take time and money.

“The crucial question is where are the technologies [coming] of?” she said.

“If you start from scratch, it will take years.”

“And my real concern is when Australia makes a decision [to export lithium]it shifts its environmental protection obligations to countries where environmental protection is not as strictly enforced and even the terms of employment and all those things are more relaxed.”

Indonesian nickel smelter fire kills worker

The PT Gunbuster Nickel Industry (GNI) smelter, owned by the Chinese company Jiangsu Delong Nickel Industry. ( )

Indonesia’s efforts to become part of the electric vehicle industry have resulted in significant costs on the ground, with reports of environmental damage from nickel mines and smelters and worker deaths.

Nickel smelting in Indonesia often relies on coal power, and environmentalists have expressed concern that the country’s nickel industry fails to meet “ecologically sensitive” standards.

Just last month, a fire at a nickel smelter in the central province of Sulawesi killed one person and injured six other workers, a local police spokesman said.

The incident at Gunbuster Nickel Industry (GNI), owned by Chinese company Jiangsu Delong Nickel Industry, came after two workers were killed at the same site in December 2022.

The GNI released a statement regarding the death last week and said the victim received medical treatment but later died.

He said the injured were receiving treatment at a medical facility and an investigation was ongoing.

ABC/Reuters