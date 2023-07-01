Donald Trump is our best hope | Notice





I read recently that Congress is again concerned about our southern border. President Biden even sent troops as the problem became critical.

A Homeland Security Appropriation Bill aims to secure our now dangerous southern border. President Bidens’ first day in office was monumental, but not with the American people in mind. He signed 17 executive orders, one being funding for the construction of the security wall that former President Trump considered vitally important and deeply concerned about. Now, almost four years later, we can see the negative effect this has had. The cartel drugs have caught on and our country is no longer as safe as it once was. Thousands of illegal immigrants have crossed the border into Mexico because we don’t have a wall or nearly enough border patrol agents that President Trump was putting in place. Due to this negligence by this administration, immigration and border controls in the Americas have collapsed.

I quote the office of U.S. Representative Dave Joyce:

This appropriation bill provides funding for various border measures, including the hiring of additional border patrol officers, new border security technologies, inspection equipment to detect fentanyl and other narcotics, etc. .

These have always been a concern for the Trump administration, but with the lack of concern and funding, Homeland Security has been unable to control the flow of illegals. My friends, former President Trump has always put the safety of the American people first.

Please weigh the facts about what is good for America and you will see that this political assassination of former President Trump is just another way to win an election. Think, a billionaire has no reason to do the things they are accused of!

Also, will we ever hear the truth about Hunter Biden and his dealings with Communist China?

The years under the Trump administration, our economy was pretty good (gas at less than $2 a gallon) and our world was much better off, especially with Israel.

Put all the grandstanding aside and you will see that former President Trump is our only hope of making America great again!

I end with a quote from US Senator Jesse Helms, who served 30 years for the people of North Carolina and was a strong voice on foreign policy.

I pray daily for a revival of the spiritual values ​​that made us a nation in the first place. If the Spirit of God were to stir 200 million Americans to action, there is no description of the greatness and glory in store for this country, or the blessings to come for the nations now captive if and when, once again, the United States rededicates itself to the cause of freedom under the law of God.

Terry Wolcott

Jefferson

