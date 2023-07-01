Explained | What is China’s new foreign relations law?

The story so far: On June 28, the Chinese National People’s Congress, the Communist Party-controlled legislative body, passed a new law on foreign relations of the People’s Republic of China, which came into force on July 1. The law will strengthen President Xi Jinping’s control over foreign policy, which since taking office in 2012 has become increasingly centralized.

What is the new law?

The law concerns foreign affairs and, as the very first article says, it was drafted to safeguard China’s sovereignty, national security and development interests. Explaining the need for the law, an unnamed National People’s Congress (NPC) official told state media that there were still gaps in the legal system regarding foreign affairs and that gaps existed in laws protecting national sovereignty. , security and development interests. The official said accelerating the construction of the legal system regarding foreign affairs will help China deal with risks and challenges more effectively.

The broader purpose of the law appears to be to give legal stamp to many of China’s key foreign policy goals under Mr. Xi, and to make them a punishable offense if individuals or organizations were deemed to act against those goals. In the same vein, a law on borders was adopted in October 2021 which warned against any act undermining territorial sovereignty and land borders.

What will be the impact on foreign policy?

The centralization of Chinese foreign policy under Mr. Xi now has a legal stamp, and challenging it can be seen as a violation of Chinese laws.

The law specifically mentions several key initiatives championed by Mr. Xi, such as the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the Global Development Initiative (GDI) and the Global Security Initiative (GSI).

The law also emphasizes sovereignty and security as central to Chinese foreign policy. While this has always been, to some extent, still the case, the new law coincides with a broader political shift in China which many observers believe has, for the first time in the reform era, given the prioritized security over development and opened a key shift that likely has long-term political and economic ramifications.

For example, the law states that China has the right to take action, as requested, to counter or take restrictive action against acts that endanger its sovereignty, national security and development interests in violation of international law. or fundamental norms governing international relations. It also stipulates that the state shall take necessary measures in accordance with law to protect the safety, security and lawful rights and interests of Chinese citizens and organizations overseas and to safeguard Chinese interests overseas against any threats. or violation.

Chinese officials said one of the goals was a legal response to Western sanctions targeting China. The law will strengthen anti-sanctions law and essentially make it illegal for Western companies operating in China to comply with sanctions targeting the country. In an article in the official journal People’s Daily On June 29, senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi, who heads the Central Foreign Affairs Commission, said the background of the law was that China is facing an increasing number of unpredictable factors and faces the need to continuously expand its legal toolkit for foreign struggles. [We should] fully utilize the Foreign Relations Act as a legal tool through legislative, law enforcement, judicial and other means to wage our fight in response to acts of containment, interference, sanctions and destruction, Mr. Wang, quoted by the South China Morning Post. The law clearly opposes all hegemonism and power politics, and opposes all unilateralism, protectionism and bullying of China, he said.

Along with sanctions, another section of the law appears to be a response to criticism of China’s foreign lending that has come under scrutiny amid debt crises among several of its partners. According to Article 19 of the new law, in providing aid, Beijing will respect the sovereignty of recipient countries and will not interfere in their internal affairs or attach political conditions to its aid.

What does the new law mean for India?

As with the border law passed in 2021, the emphasis on security, sovereignty and territorial integrity as key principles of Chinese foreign policy coincides with the return of the border dispute to the center of Indo-China relations. . Indian experts have seen the Boundary Act as essentially aimed at formalizing China’s movements along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), with the April 2020 transgressions upsetting both bilateral relations and age-old mechanisms of several decades aimed at carefully managing the border dispute. The two laws also coincide with territorial disputes defined by Beijing as matters of national sovereignty rather than matters for both sides to negotiate, which may narrow the scope for resolution.

Article 6 of the new law stipulates that all state institutions, armed forces, political parties, popular organizations, enterprises, public institutions, other social organizations and citizens have the responsibility and obligation to protect China’s sovereignty, national security, dignity, honor and interests. in international exchanges and cooperation. Article 31 may have a potential bearing on the signing of agreements to resolve disputes, as it states that the implementation and application of treaties and agreements shall not infringe the sovereignty of the state, national security and public interests. Article 17 stipulates that the main objective of conducting foreign relations is to maintain its system of socialism with Chinese characteristics, safeguard its sovereignty, unification and territorial integrity, and promote its economic and social development. The law also stipulates that China will at the same time develop its relations with its neighboring countries in accordance with the principle of friendship, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness and the policy of strengthening friendship and partnership with its neighbors. neighbors.

Another article that will be considered, especially by Indian and foreign companies operating in China, is Article 8, which declares that any organization or individual who commits acts detrimental to the national interests of China in violation of this law and of ‘other laws applicable during engaging in international trade will be held accountable by law. Article 33 states that the government has the right to take action, as requested, to counter or take restrictive action against acts that endanger its sovereignty, national security and development interests in violation of international law or fundamental norms governing international relations. What is considered harmful to China’s national interests is unclear, giving authorities wide leeway in how it can be implemented.