Prime Minister Modi voices support for Russia’s actions on Wagner’s armed mutiny (Kremlin)





By Geeta Mohan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke by telephone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday on “the initiative of the Indian side”, according to a statement from the Kremlin. During the conversation, the two leaders discussed the recent mutiny of the Russian mercenary force, Wagner, and the war in Ukraine. The two sides also discussed the recent crisis in Russia over the failed mutiny of the Wagner Group, which played a major role in Russia’s war against Ukraine and helped Moscow capture many parts of eastern Ukraine. Russia said Prime Minister Modi expressed “support” for Moscow’s actions against the Wagner Group that could have destabilized the country. “In connection with the events of June 24 in Russia, Narendra Modi expressed his understanding and support for the decisive actions of the Russian leadership to protect public order, ensure stability in the country and the safety of its citizens,” said the Kremlin. READ ALSO | Putin wanted to ‘annihilate’ Prigozhin in attempted mutiny: Belarusian president “President Putin briefed Prime Minister Modi on recent developments in Russia. While reviewing the situation in Ukraine, the Prime Minister reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy,” a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office read. (PMO). “The situation around Ukraine was also discussed. The Russian President gave his assessment of the current situation in the area of ​​special military operations, after stressing Kyiv’s absolute refusal to take political and diplomatic steps to resolve the conflict,” according to the Kremlin. The two leaders reviewed the progress of “bilateral cooperation” and exchanged views on “regional” and “global” issues of “mutual interest”. This is probably the first time that either side has publicly stated the talks Prime Minister Modi had during his recent visit to the United States. “Particular attention was paid to interaction within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the G20, of which India currently holds the chairmanship, as well as the BRICS format,” the Kremlin said. READ ALSO | Biden calls mutiny ‘a struggle within the Russian system’, US says NATO played no role He added, “Prime Minister Modi briefed on his international contacts, including those from his recent visit to Washington.” Bilaterally, the two leaders stressed the importance of continuing “the consistent implementation of major joint projects in various fields and noted with satisfaction substantial growth in trade throughout 2022 and in the first quarter of this year. “. According to statements, the conversation was “substantial” and “constructive”. The two leaders agreed to keep in touch and continue to strengthen the “special and privileged strategic partnership”. READ ALSO | Zelenskyy speaks with Biden to discuss ‘ongoing processes in Russia’

