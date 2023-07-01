Little by little, elected British politicians are ceding control to faceless bureaucracies

Whatever you do, don’t call it kangaroo court. On the one hand, it lacks the very real advantage of such a tribunal, namely speed. On the other hand, any mention of marsupials could get you censored by the House of Commons.

The Privileges Committee took serious offense at being criticized for its report on Boris Johnson. On Thursday he released a second report, complaining that some MPs and peers had made fun of them and calling on the House of Commons to consider taking action against them.

Among others, he named Jacob Rees-Mogg, Nadine Dorries and LordCruddas, all diehard Johnsonians, white-capped members of the fallen rulers’ royal guard.

At the risk of seeing my own name added to the list of offenders, this new report is both sufficient and contradictory. In my opinion, it exceeds the committee’s own powers, infringes freedom of expression and exposes its authors to the charge of unilateralism.

The report states, in ominous language, that the privileges committee is therefore crucial to our democracy and must itself be protected. This suggests that there was a campaign to intimidate its members while simultaneously insisting that they were not intimidated. He then names the culprits, men and women, and asks the House of Commons to adopt a resolution prohibiting the deputies from undermining his integrity.

Before I get to why this is all flawed, let me make two observations.

First of all, although I think he blundered, I would not abolish the privileges committee.

Given the current public mood, it would almost certainly be replaced by something worse, like an independent parliamentary privileges authority, that is, a panel of leftist quangocrats sifting through the tweets from MPs looking for objectionable opinions.

Second, it is possible to accept the committee’s first report (i.e. the report that came out against Johnson) while rejecting the second. It is unnecessary, at this point, to rehash all the arguments made by critics of the original decision: that Harriet Harman had already convicted Johnson; that the definition of lying was distorted so that it was no longer necessary to prove deliberate intent; that the report effectively reversed the findings of the Metropolitan Police, and so on.

You may or may not agree with these objections, but the fact is that the report was approved by the House of Commons and, in a sovereign Parliament, that is it. Indeed, no one is suggesting that the report be ignored. There is no plot to forcibly bring Johnson into the building, despite his former MPspass being denied. Everyone respects the original report, in the sense of accepting its authority.

However, this does not seem sufficient for the committee. He wants enthusiasm, not acquiescence; esteem and not obedience.

This is a criterion that free countries do not normally apply. When we talk about respecting a tribunal, we don’t mean that no one can criticize it; we mean that we recognize his decisions.

Why, then, do I have a problem with this report? Six reasons.

First, the privileges committee exceeds its powers. It has no powers beyond those specifically and possibly conferred by the House of Commons as a whole. In this case, his original mandate was to review what Johnson had said in parliament. This mandate has not been extended. Yet the committee has now taken it upon itself not only to prosecute other MPs, but also to do so based on what they have said outside of Parliament.

Second, he did so without calling for evidence, holding hearings, or giving those he accused any chance to defend themselves.

Third, he dared to criticize his peers as well as members, violating the principle of exclusive knowledge, on which the very notion of parliamentary privilege rests and under which each chamber is self-governing.

Fourth, he chose his targets arbitrarily. I can think of many other Conservative MPs who have used the K-word but are not mentioned here.

Fifth, a major complaint is based on a misunderstanding. He is angry at 600 email templates which have been organized by an online newspaper called the Conservative Post, which he describes as the online magazine of the Conservative Democratic Organisation, whose chairman is Lord Cruddas and whose deputy chairman is Lord Greenhalgh. In fact, the two organizations are separate, and the first time the two peers say they learned about the email campaign was when they signed up for it themselves.

Sixth, he apparently uses a bizarre definition of bullying. I’m sure the members of the committee have received unpleasant emails from both sides. Granted, several of the tweets I saw directed at them, mostly anti-Johnsonians, were vicious. Again, MPs are used to being pressured, and I’m sure the committee is correct in saying that the pressure had no effect on the conduct or outcome of our investigation.

So why complain about such pressure? Why, in particular, complain about comments that were made only after the report was written? Four of the parliamentarians named Zac Goldsmith, Brendan Clarke-Smith, Mark Jenkinson and Michael Fabricator are being criticized for comments they published on June 9, when the contents of the final report were already emerging.

It seems odd that some MPs have the power to end the careers of others. I start from the proposition that no one should determine the composition of the House of Commons, except the voters. MPs should be treated like everyone else. Unless they are breaking the law, in which case it is the business of the police, their external regulator should be the electorate.

I suspect, however, that this is a minority view and that most people would replace the Privileges Committee with some kind of IPSA for standards. In the House of Lords, appointments are already approved by a committee which can prevent people from doing legal things, but which committee members disapprove of.

Peers can already be suspended for refusing to take a required course called Valuing Everyone. How long before such things become commonplace in the elected chamber as well?

We have seen a shift of power from Parliament to our permanent bureaucracies, a shift which unfortunately has accelerated since Brexit. It has been reported in the past two weeks that the Chancellors’ financial deregulation plans are being blocked by the Financial Conduct Authority, and we are all aware that the proposed tax cuts must meet the challenge of the Office for Budget Responsibility.

At the same time, the centerpiece of the government’s immigration strategy, the Rwanda deportation plan, was struck down by the Court of Appeal not on the grounds that Rwanda itself is dangerous, but on the grounds that a person could be repatriated from Rwanda to another country.

This test would surely define very few nations on Earth as safe, making it difficult to deport anyone anywhere.

Parliament should be jealous of his supremacy. But the sovereignty of Parliament must be a means of defending the sovereignty of the people. This report gives its authors a precious, pompous and biased air. It is not their job to censure MPs for things they said outside of Parliament. This is something for constituents that all members of Parliament will remember soon enough.