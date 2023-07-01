Amid BJP-Congress Madhya Pradesh Freebie contest, a warning from PM Modi





Prime Minister Modi was launching the National Sickle Cell Anemia Eradication Mission 2047 in Shahdol district. Bhopal: The launch of a new healthcare scheme in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday has been host to yet another attack by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the opposition over promises of so-called ‘freebies’ like water and electricity who sponsored a series of electoral defeats for his BJP party, most recently in Karnataka. The combative address came in a state where the ruling BJP has announced a series of programs dubbed ‘free’ by the opposition, such as Hindu pilgrimages for the elderly, a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000 for women and Rs 2,000 every two years for farmers before the elections. due later in the year. The opposition Congress has also promised a series of similar projects. Launching the National Sickle Cell Anemia Eradication Mission 2047 in Shahdol district, about four months before the state polls, Prime Minister Modi said Congress and other parties are “family oriented”. gave “false” guarantees to people to achieve victories. Accusing the ‘dynastic parties’ of ‘working only for the welfare of their families’, he also said that old feuds between them indicate there is no guarantee of opposition unity and noted that “those accused of corruption and out on bail” join forces with those “who have been found guilty of fraud”. “Beware of bogus (polling) guarantees given by family-centered parties, including Congress. These people have brought systems of guarantees, although they don’t have their own (political) guarantee,” said the prime minister. The opposition’s ‘fake guarantees’ mean there is ‘something wrong somewhere’, he said, adding that their promises of free electricity, travel, pensions, cheaper gasoline and jobs all have hidden costs or negative consequences. “When they guarantee free electricity, it means they are preparing to make electricity more expensive. Guaranteeing free travel means the future destruction of transportation services in this state. The guarantee to increase the pension means that government employees in this state won’t even get paid on time Guaranteeing cheap gas means they’re willing to take money out of your pocket by raising taxes and guaranteeing an increase in gas employment means they will come with policies that will ruin industries and businesses in the future,” Prime Minister Modi said. Prime Minister Modi hailed his government’s efforts, saying it had provided free ration to more than 80 crore people under Prime Minister Gareeb Kalyan Yojana, free treatment under Ayushman Yojana to 50 crore poor beneficiaries, a smoke-free cooking to 10 crore women under the Ujjawala scheme, and self-employment loans under Mudra Yojana to 8 million beneficiaries. Prime Minister Modi’s criticism extended to Congress and parties, which he accused of hanging out together, an apparent reference to the recent meeting of anti-BJP parties held in Patna. “They don’t have the guarantee to advance the normal family of the country. Those who are accused of corruption are on bail. They are with those who are convicted of scams,” Prime Minister Modi said.

