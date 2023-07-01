Johnson Partygate inquisitor Sir Bernard Jenkin challenged to quit key Commons post by Rees-Mogg

Boris Johnson Partygate inquisitor Sir Bernard Jenkin was challenged to quit a key post in the House of Commons last night pending a full investigation into claims he himself attended an anti-lockdown party.

The senior Tory MP has also been accused of ‘taking the field’ for his continued refusal to answer questions over claims he was at a ‘birthday drink’ in December 2020 which breached Covid rules -19.

Sir Bernard, one of Mr Johnson’s key interrogators in the Privileges Committee inquiry, was silent on the matter for two weeks.

But fellow Tory MP Virigina Crosbie apologized for attending a joint event meeting to mark her birthday and that of Sir Bernard’s wife Anne, despite saying she didn’t was there only briefly.

Sir Bernard Jenkin is the Conservative MP for Harwich and North Essex, and has been an MP continuously since 9 April 1992

In its latest report, the Commons Privileges Committee seeks to rebuke MPs and their peers who dared to criticize its investigation into Boris Johnson and the so-called Partygate affair

Last night former Cabinet Minister Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg said now was the time for a full investigation into the event.

He told the Mail on Sunday: ‘Sir Bernard will have to be investigated if he does not personally address the issue. And he called on Sir Bernard to give up his influential position as chairman of the Liaison Committee, which is made up of the heads of all the Commons select committees.

Sir Jacob said: ‘He [Sir Bernard] cannot hold this position until the questions are answered. We won’t take him seriously in this role, while he is chuckled behind the hand, for his own peccadilloes.

Sir Jacob admitted his fellow Tory may be ‘perfectly innocent, with similar reasons to Boris for not realizing it was against the rules or for, in good faith, having made a mistake’.

But he added: ‘Unfortunately, although he won’t answer questions, it looks like he has something to hide.

“Silence presupposes consent, in this case, consenting that he was at a party.”

Sir Bernard did not respond when approached for comment.