Trump rally packs show of force in small South Carolina town





In the concert atmosphere with thousands on their feet for hours and dozens falling ill from the July heat, Trump appeared once again to eclipse the pitch.

It’s hardworking patriots like you who built this country, and it’s hardworking patriots like you who are going to save our country, Trump told the crowd, accompanied by a dramatic musical score.

A sweat-soaked woman raised her red Gatorade skyward and swayed to the beat of the music. A man in a wheelchair took off his shirt to withstand the heat.

2024 is our final battle, Trump continued. Under our leadership, the forgotten men and women will be forgotten.

People flocked from both surrounding counties and other states to catch a glimpse of the twice-indicted former president, whose presence in the 3-square-mile city shut down businesses and strained municipal resources. Trump seized on the city’s long-planned annual Independence Day festival, announcing the rally two weeks ago after Trump’s team, with the help of Republican lawmakers in the state, convinced the city to agree to a Secret Service shutdown around its main commercial strip.

It was a stark contrast to the event DeSantis hosted in South Carolina last week, a more subdued affair where he answered questions at a community center in North Augusta.

In Pickens, vendors set up days in advance and local landlords tried to rent $50 parking spaces in their front yards. Some attendees slept outside the front door overnight. The line to get in snaked through downtown on Saturday as the entrepreneur hawked camping chairs, bottled water and hot dogs. Rally goers ripped cardboard into pieces to turn them into fans, and the Trump campaign frantically brought in paddles of water and Gatorade to hydrate the crowd.

Around 11 a.m., when the Trump-branded plane flew overhead, the street erupted in cheers. The Greenville school choir that was recently barred from singing the national anthem inside the United States Capitol rotunda performed. Sen. Lindsey Graham (RS.C.), who backed Trump, was repeatedly drowned out in boos.

I was open, said Tena Stark, a native of Pickens who now lives in Tennessee, of her thoughts on the Republican primary field. But my decision is made now. I feel like he’s the strongest man for this job.

Her husband, Bruce, said Trump was the only one who could make him travel for four hours and show up at 4:45 a.m. to stand in the heat of a rally. Momentarily withholding DeSantis’ name, he said he likes the Florida nominee, but thinks DeSantis needs more time to prepare to take on the job of president.

Trump could hardly have chosen a more favorable location for his rally. Pickens County supported Trump more than any other part of South Carolina in the 2020 election, with nearly 75% of the vote going to Trump. But his appearance here was a shot across the arc in critical primary condition with two local suitors.

Haley, the state’s former governor, and Scott, its current junior senator, are under particularly strong pressure to perform well on their home turf. And unlike other early states where Trump also dominates in the polls, South Carolina is one in which the former president enjoys strong establishment support. He won the endorsement of the state governor, senior senator and three members of Congress, something elected Republicans at the state and federal levels have so far refrained from doing in the Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada.

This state picks presidents, said former Lt. Governor Andre Bauer, who also backed Trump, from the stage. When we come together and show this kind of support for an individual, it says a lot about the prospective candidate.

By the time Trump took the stage, the crowd was already beginning to thin, with an apparent exodus of his supporters in need of shade, cold drinks and a break from the scorching sun.

Walter Ford, who operates Main Street Pizzeria, first tried using Facebook to pre-sell parking spaces at his business and considered selling pizza by the slice to passers-by, but he eventually gave up and decided to bear the loss by closing. Ford said he wasn’t upset, calling the rally a historic event for our small town.

It was also a major disruption. The Pickens police chief told the local newspaper his officers need to study every parking lot in that town to figure out how to accommodate the massive crowd. And, most notably, Trump himself called the Pickens County Courier last week to give an exclusive interview to the weekly, calling Pickens my area.

These are the people I love, Trump told reporter Jason Evans. Well breaking records. Well break them together.

Trump held his first rally of the 2024 race in Waco, Texas, in March, but Trump’s rally here was his first in an early nominating state after one scheduled for Iowa in May was canceled last minute due to weather problems.

In his Saturday speech, which was to be followed by the city’s regularly scheduled Independence Weekend festivities and fireworks, Trump expressed his grievances at length about the multiple criminal cases pending against him. Speaking for more than an hour, Trump railed against President Joe Biden while briefly criticizing DeSantis, drawing mild boos from the crowd as he attacked DeSantis’ agriculture record.

It was the latest in a series of elaborate 4th of July events Trump has attended in recent years, such as his speech at Mount Rushmore in 2020 and his Salute to America event on the National Mall in 2019, that made him the first president to give an Independence Day address there in 68 years.

Nate Leupp, the former chairman of the Greenville County Republican Party, said sheer curiosity about the logistics and how Pickens was going to organize the event prompted some Republicans he knew to go.

This one being outside in a small rural town sparked the interest of a lot of people, Leupp said ahead of the rally. I heard of many people who wanted to go there just for that reason.

