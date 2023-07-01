PM Modis’ visit to Cairo: Cementing Indo-Egyptian ties





The visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modis (June 24-25) to Cairo brings India and Egypt closer together. This visit was a significant event as Egypt has traditionally been one of India’s major trading partners on the African continent. Observers say that during his stay in Cairo, Prime Minister Modi had a very fruitful dialogue with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. Egypt will be the guest country of the G-20 The two parties signed four agreements. The most important of these concerned the strategic partnership between the two nations. It was signed by Prime Minister Modi and President el-Sisi. The two parties have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the fields of agriculture, archeology and antiquities, and competition law. They also discussed multilateral cooperation in the G-20 (Egypt would be an invited country to the next G-20 summit to be held in India in September this year). During his stay in Egypt, Prime Minister Modi visited the Heliopolis Commonwealth War Cemetery. He met members of the Indian community and visited the Al-Hakim mosque. Modi met the Grand Mufti of Egypt Shawki Allam. Prime Minister Modi also met with famous Egyptian author Tarek Heggy. Pay homage to Bharatiya soldiers Such gestures by Prime Minister Modi are sure to promote better people-to-people ties between India and Egypt. The Heliopolis Commonwealth War Cemetery commemorates over 4,300 Indian soldiers who perished in Egypt and Aden during World War I. Likewise, the Al-Hakim Mosque has been very close to the heart of the Dawoodi Bohra community in Egypt and India. Today, the peoples of India and Egypt face the evils of Islamist terrorism and gender inequality. Given the well-known progressive views of Allam and Heggy, Prime Minister Modis’ interactions with them should be very helpful in the fight against both evils. It is encouraging to see that Indo-Egyptian relations have improved a lot since Prime Minister Modi took over the reins of government in New Delhi in 2014. Recently, Prime Minister Modi wrote to his G-20 counterparts to include in the African Union group, of which Egypt is a leading member. Prime Minister Modis’ visit to Cairo proved to be the first at Indian Prime Minister level since 1997. In October last year, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Egypt. In July and August last year, the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Egyptian Air Force (EAF) conducted various exercises at the Egyptian Combat Arms School near Cairo. President el-Sisi visited India as a guest of honor during the Republic Day celebrations in 2023. During this stay, the two countries announced that they would elevate their bilateral relations to the rank of strategic partnership. Observers believe that relations between India and Egypt should develop further. Cairo needs New Delhi to develop its trade and investments in Egypt. He thinks India can help Egypt deal with its current economic crisis. More than 50 Indian companies are said to have already invested more than $3.15 billion in Egypt’s infrastructure sector today. New Delhi also needs Egypt. The West Asian nation is wedged between the Red Sea and the Mediterranean Sea. It is considered the gateway to North Africa and Europe. More than 12% of world trade passes through the Suez Canal in Egypt.

