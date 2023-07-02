America cannot allow Chinese military expansion in Cuba

Important historical events often get lost in the daily grind. Only last week news of China building a ‘military training’ facility in Cuba came just a day after Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s memoir June 19 meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who has been touted as having stabilized Washington-Beijing relations.

Then President Biden intervened, believing that Xi was unaware of Beijing’s spy balloon over the United States, which reflected “a great embarrassment for dictators: when they did not know what had happened.”

China replied angrily that Biden’s remarks were “extremely absurd and irresponsible”; sent its ambassador to Washington to protest; and read the American Ambassador to Beijing the riot act. Biden himself then said, modestly, that his comments had “no real consequence.” Just another episode of Biden inadvertently telling the truth (although what Xi really knew on the ball remains unclear).

Sure, a paramilitary coup attempt against Russian President Vladimir Putin draws everyday attention, but when it comes to China, planning a military installation on Cuba’s northern coast is far more important than rhetorical exchanges and uneventful diplomatic visits.

Even before the Russia drama erupted, coverage of China’s “training” base all but disappeared, lost under the most recent example of Biden’s musings contradicting stated US policy. Originally published by The Wall Street Journal, the ‘military training’ story followed its reports on China’s opening of a new spy center in Cuba.

The Biden administration initially denied this story, but later reversed, saying the spy base emerged under Donald Trumpprobably supported by Huawei and ZTE.

The potential for large Chinese installations in Cuba is a threat alarm for America. After the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962, Washington relied on a “implicit understanding” (in the words of Henry Kissinger) with Moscow to reduce the threats emanating from Cuba. Under this agreement, the USSR agreed not to place new offensive weapons or delivery systems in Cuba, and the United States agreed not to invade Cuba. Although strained by Soviet efforts to build a submarine base at Hundred fires in 1970, the deal held. Additionally, in 2002, Russia closed its Lourdes intelligence base, severely restricting its Cuban collection capabilities.

Between China and America, however, nothing like operating mode never existed. Beijing has made no comparable commitment to Moscow. Additionally, “military training” may well camouflage offensive weapons, delivery systems, or other threatening capabilities.

For example, hypersonic cruise missiles, already harder to detect, track and destroy than ballistic missiles, are natural candidates for installation in Cuba, a prospect we cannot tolerate, along with many other risks, like a Chinese submarine base. Beijing’s interests in oil and gas assets in Venezuela, its support for the dictatorship of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, and its large mining and other investments throughout Latin America could help make Cuba the center of China’s activities in the whole hemisphere.

Beijing clearly treats Havana as if it has no inhibitions. We neither. America should act immediately to thwart China’s intrusive ambitions. Revoke diplomatic relations with Cuba; increased economic sanctions against China and Cuba; and much stricter enforcement of existing sanctions, are now needed. Although these measures had previously failed to overthrow Castro or his successors, the earlier measures were never backed, after 1962, by the possibility of using American force against the regime, assuming that Moscow adhered to the “understanding implicit”. Additionally, the failure of the Bay of Pigs invasion in 1961 spooked U.S. officials, ending significant planning for Cuban exile participation in regime change efforts.

That was then. China’s intrusion into Cuba reflects a significant escalation of its hegemonic aspirations, equal to or worse than the Soviet presence of the 1960s. One thing is certain: we must not stand idly by. If Presidents Eisenhower or Kennedy had acted more forcefully and effectively against Castro, we could have avoided many perilous Cold War crises, sparing us decades of strategic concerns, not to mention the repression of the Cuban people.

As it becomes increasingly clear that China is ready to take full advantage of Cuba’s geographic proximity to America, we must rethink whether and how to overthrow the post-Castro regime. from Havana. With the threat of Beijing mounting, we shouldn’t miss today’s moment without seriously reconsidering how to return this geographically critical island to the friendlier hands of its own people.

Havana and Beijing must understand, wholeheartedly, that they have no license to engage in behavior that threatens the United States. We are not bound by any covenant limiting our use of force. Just as Nixon correctly blocked the Soviets at Cienfuegos, we should examine how to block the construction of Chinese military installations. Guantanamo Bay, for example, was never prepared as a staging ground for anti-Castro activity, but remains fully available to us today.

Verbal clashes between Beijing and Washington, or even disturbing developments in Russia, should not distract us from critical opportunities to prevent a growing Chinese threat centered on Cuba. If Biden does not act, Republican candidates in 2024 should make China’s impending presence in Cuba a major campaign issue.

John Bolton was national security adviser President Trump from 2018 to 2019, United States Ambassador to the United Nations from 2005 to 2006 and served in senior positions at the Department of State in 1981-83, 1989-93, and 2001-2005. His most recent book is “The room where it happened(2020). He is the founder of John Bolton Super PACa political action committee supporting candidates who believe in a strong American foreign policy.