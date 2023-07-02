Which of Donald Trump’s children has the highest net worth? The net worth of Trump Kids and their partners explained





The children of former US President Donald Trump have not only worked hard in politics and business like their father, but each of them (and their partners) have raked in insane numbers for their net worth by doing their own unique endeavors. .

So if you need some insight into Donald’s children and their partners, we’ve got you. Donald has five children in total. He and his first wife, the late Ivana Trump, welcomed three children named Donald Jr, born in December 1977, Ivanka, born in October 1981, and Eric, in January 1984. Donald and his second wife Marla Maples had a daughter named Tiffany , born in October 1993. , then he welcomed his fifth child named Barron, born in March 2006, with his current wife Melania Trump.

Donald Jr is currently engaged to longtime partner Kimberly Guilfoyle, while Ivank, Eric and Tiffany are married. Ivanka has been married to Jared Kushner since 2009, Eric has been married to Lara Trump since 2014, and Tiffany recently married Michael Boulos in 2022.

So now that you have an overview of the children and their partners, let’s get to the main topic: how much are each of them worth? We know they all make a lot of money, but what is their net worth (and how the hell did they accumulate so much)? !

A common misconception is that net worth is the same thing as salary, which couldn’t be further from the truth. In the simplest terms defined by So-Fi, someone’s net worth is the total value of their assets and salary is the annual amount they earn.

You might be wondering, which of Donald’s children has the highest net worth? Which has the lowest? (Maybe it’s not the one you expect!) Along with that, what about her stepchildren? Are they also worth millions?

We answer all of these questions and more with a summarized dive into each Trump child and their partner’s net worth. Check out all their net worths and details about them below:

