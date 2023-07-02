US warns China’s new counterintelligence law puts businesses at risk





WASHINGTON, June 30 (Reuters) – The United States warned on Friday of a new Chinese counterintelligence law, saying U.S. and foreign companies in the country could be sanctioned by Chinese authorities for their regular business activities . Chinese lawmakers this year passed a sweeping update to Beijing’s anti-spy legislation that will take effect July 1, banning the transfer of any national security information and expanding the definition of espionage. China has also cracked down on US consulting and due diligence firms this year, a move by business lobbies that has baffled foreign investors in the world’s second-largest economy. The U.S. National Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCSC) said in a statement that China views the outflow of data as a national security risk, and that new and existing laws could compel Chinese nationals employed locally by companies to participate in Chinese intelligence efforts. “These laws provide the government of the PRC (People’s Republic of China) with expanded legal bases to access and control data held by US companies in China,” the NCSC said. “American companies and individuals in China could also face sanctions for traditional business activities that Beijing considers acts of espionage or for actions that Beijing believes contribute to foreign sanctions against China,” he said. he declared. He said ambiguities in the law meant “any document, data, material or item” could be considered relevant to China’s national security, also putting journalists, scholars and researchers at risk. The Chinese Embassy in Washington said Beijing has the right to protect national security through national legislation. “China will continue to promote high-level opening-up and provide a more law-based and international business environment for businesses from all countries, including the United States,” the embassy spokesperson said. , Liu Pengyu. Chinese leader Xi Jinping has emphasized national security since taking office in 2012. Suspicions in China of the United States and its allies have grown as the US-China rivalry s has intensified, but Beijing has insisted that it is opening up to foreign investment. U.S. officials told Reuters that since the Chinese law was enacted in April, they have received a flood of questions from businesses and other groups about the risks of traveling to China. The US State Department also updated its travel advisory for China on Friday, upgrading the “risk of unwarranted detentions” among its warnings to Americans to reconsider travel to the country. US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns said Beijing’s targeting of US companies was politically motivated and Washington would push back. Reporting by Michael Martina in Washington Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Matthew Lewis Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

