US State Department review of 2021 evacuation from Afghanistan criticizes Joe Biden and Donald Trump





A US State Department report criticized the handling of the evacuation from Afghanistan in 2021, saying the decisions of US President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump to withdraw their troops had “serious consequences for the viability ” and the security of the former US-backed government.

Key Points: The report details the department’s failure to expand its crisis management task force as the Taliban advanced on Kabul in August 2021 The review contributed to a report released by the White House in April, but the findings criticisms were not reflected in this report The White House defended US President Joe Biden’s decision saying he ‘had to make a decision’

The report’s adverse findings also cast a negative light on Secretary of State Antony Blinken, without naming him.

They included the department’s failure to expand its crisis management task force as the Taliban advanced on Kabul in August 2021 and the absence of a senior diplomat “to oversee all elements of the crisis response. crisis”.

“Appointing a director on the 7th floor would have improved coordination between different lines of effort,” the report said, referring to the top floor of the State Department where Mr. Blinken and senior diplomats have offices.

The review and a similar Pentagon study contributed to a report released by the White House in April.

But the critical findings of the State Department review were not reflected in the White House report.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre defended Mr Biden’s handling of the Afghan withdrawal.

“He had to make a decision,” she told reporters on Friday.

She said the United States had poured “billions of dollars into a war with no end in sight” and that “he wanted to stop this, he wanted to end this”.

Steven Cheung, spokesman for Mr Trump, wrote in an email: “There is only one person responsible for the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, Joe Biden.”

Then-U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a speech to U.S. troops, with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in 2019. (Reuters: Tom Brenne)

The White House report effectively blamed the chaotic US withdrawal and evacuation operation on Mr Trump’s lack of planning and troop reductions following a 2020 deal with the Taliban to withdraw American forces.

“I can’t speak to that piece of internal coordination and how the administration came to agreement on the key findings that they presented” in April, a senior State Department official said. .

The official, telling reporters on condition of anonymity, declined to say why the March 2022-dated review had been suspended until the day before the July 4 holiday weekend.

Withdrawal after 20 years

The withdrawal of US troops and the evacuation of US and allied officials, citizens and Afghans threatened with retaliation by the Taliban saw crowds of desperate Afghans trying to enter Kabul airport and men clinging to planes as they drove down the tracks.

An Islamic State suicide bomber killed 13 US servicemen and more than 150 Afghans outside an airport gate.

Loading…

The State Department released 24 pages of an 85-page after-action report, the rest remained classified on its handling of the evacuation operation launched as the last US-led international forces departed after 20 years of support for successive Kabul governments against the Taliban.

He praised the performance of US Embassy staff working under difficult conditions such as the COVID-19 pandemic and reduced security due to the withdrawal of US troops, the speed of which “compounded the challenges facing the department.” .

Some 125,000 people, including nearly 6,000 Americans, were evacuated from Kabul ahead of the departure of the last US troops on August 30, 2021, as the Taliban consolidated their grip on Kabul after the US-backed government fled.

“The decisions of both [former] President Trump and President Biden to end the US military mission in Afghanistan has had serious consequences for the viability of the Afghan government and its security,” the review states.

While these decisions were outside of its scope, the review noted that “over the course of the two administrations, there was insufficient senior-level review of worst-case scenarios and how quickly these might follow”.

A White House spokesperson disputed that conclusion.

He pointed to a White House report concluding there were numerous meetings and tabletop exercises to explore evacuation scenarios as part of the planning process, including contingencies “actually worse than the worst-case forecast”. .

The State Department review said the department’s planning “was hampered” because it was “unclear” which senior official “had the lead.”

Senior administration officials also did not make “clear decisions about the universe of at-risk Afghans” to include in the evacuation at the time it began, nor did they determine where the evacuees Afghans would be taken away, he added.

Preparedness and planning “have been hampered” by the Biden administration’s reluctance to take steps that could signal a loss of confidence in the Kabul government “and thus contribute to its collapse”, according to the study.

“The complex departmental task force structure that was created when the evacuation began proved confusing to many participants, and knowledge management and communication between and between different lines of effort was problematic” , did he declare.

Reuters

