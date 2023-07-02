Politics
Top Tories urge Rishi Sunak to use cabinet reshuffle to rein in warring party
Senior Tories are urging Rishi Sunak to use a cabinet reshuffle to restore discipline as the civil war within his party escalates.
Mr Sunak himself was the subject of a blue-on-blue attack on Friday when a minister sensationally stopped criticizing the PM’s record and warning it would cost the party votes in the general election.
Zac Goldsmiths’ resignation came just a day after eight Tory politicians were accused of a disturbing attack on democracy and attempts to discredit a majority Conservative parliamentary committee investigating Partygate.
The peer, who had served as foreign secretary, resigned a day after being named by a report into interference in the Boris Johnson Partygate inquiry, blaming prime ministers’ apathy towards climate change. Sunak responded, saying Lord Goldsmith quit after being asked to apologize for his Partygate comments, at which point the peer accused No 10 of misleading briefing.
Tensions over disastrous party polls also erupted in public when a Tory MP publicly attacked his party’s chairman for an embarrassingly silly by-election.
And, as Sunak faces a series of tough by-elections called by Johnson’s allies, his main promise to stop the boats has been hit hard as the policy of sending asylum seekers to the Rwanda was declared illegal.
A former minister said The Independent that Sunak should use an early reshuffle to restore discipline in the party. I think it needs a shakeup now to bring some political figures to the front line, he said. The government has become very technocratic and it doesn’t seem to get a lot of good political advice.
Another top Tory described it as a bad week for Tories. They called for a reshuffle ahead of the summer vacation, adding: Every ministry should have a high-ranking minister who is the go-to person who can continuously spread positive stories and refute negative ones. Any legislation that divides the party should be rejected and Rishi down to do all he can to unite the party.
Number 10 declined to comment.
The Conservative Party is still reeling from the fallout from Boris Johnson’s resignation as MP and the discovery that he misled Parliament over Partygate.
The by-elections must take place against a backdrop of continued mortgage misery for millions.
Many Tory MPs fear the infighting within the party will cost them votes they cannot afford to lose, not just in the seats that go to the polls on July 20, but also in the general election. Another senior Tory said a reshuffle of the Sunaks top squad would be good and urged the Prime Minister to reward skill.
There’s a bit of a feeling that this is a unity cabinet, rather than a competence cabinet, designed to bring all factions together, he said.
Another senior Tory called on the Prime Minister to show a real Conservative path.
Sir Keir Starmer is also set to reshuffle his top squad soon, as he prepares for the upcoming election. Among those criticized in the latest Partygate report are Johnson loyalists Nadine Dorries, Lord Goldsmith and Jacob Rees-Mogg.
The findings reignited the party civil war, as Ms Dorries doubled down on telling the cross-party committee that if it doesn’t want to be seen as a kangaroo court, it should stop jumping.
While on the campaign trail in Yorkshire earlier in the week, dozens of Tory campaigners met the Labor leader stepping off his train with a cheer of Welcome to Selby, Sir Keir!.
The greeting was tweeted by party chairman Greg Hands, who claimed: North London lawyer Leftie and top flip-flopper Sir Keir is one of the (Tory) assets of the Selby by-election!.
But he was attacked by Tory MP for Swindon, a key battleground, Justin Tomlinson. In response, he tweeted: No, that’s embarrassing. Elections are won by proving your worth, not silly stunts.
