Biden-Modi Summit and China

US President Joe Biden speaks during a roundtable with US and Indian business leaders alongside Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the East Room of the White House June 23 in Washington, DC. Agence France-Presse/Getty Images/Anna Moneymaker

WASHINGTON extended the proverbial red carpet treatment to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his four-day state visit to the United States June 21-24. He received a grand state banquet at the White House and the honor of addressing a joint session of Congress that would make a state visit by any head of state or government to the United States extra special.

Narendra Modi received more. President Biden and the first lady hosted a private dinner for him at the White House the day he arrived. Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken treated him to a state luncheon. This visit should therefore top the list of state visits that US presidents have extended to a visiting head of state or government in recent memory.

Washington also decided to deny Narendra Modi’s past and India’s present to make the visit so special. Narendra Modi was persona non grata in the United States for over a decade for his role in the 2002 Gujarat riots. India’s current position in the context of its claim to be the world’s largest democracy is also on a slippery slope. The Hindutva has dug deep holes in the Indian claim.

Seventy-five Senators and House Representatives have drawn President Biden’s attention to the “series of independent and credible reports (which) reflect disturbing signs in India toward shrinking political space, rising intolerance religion, the targeting of civil society organizations and journalists, and growing restrictions on press freedom and internet access, they did in a letter sent hours before the summit.

Washington put aside those concerns about Narendra Modi’s past and India’s present to confront what CNN described as the “ghost” of China. China’s dramatic rise militarily, strategically and economically has been a major preoccupation of US administrations for some time. This concern has been reinforced by China’s determination to use its rise to challenge the global order that the US-led West has built since World War I and World War II. The need to contain China reached a sense of urgency for the Biden administration after the withdrawal of US and NATO troops from Afghanistan, which significantly boosted China’s rise. India, as a frontier nation to the rise of China, is equally, if not more, worried and alarmed by the rise of China and the need to contain it.

These US and Indian concerns were reflected in the 58-paragraph joint statement from the summit, although China was not mentioned explicitly in the document. Washington and New Delhi have revitalized the old adage that their relationship is between the world’s oldest and largest democracies to underscore their determination to contain their common enemy.

The “ghost” of China was incorporated into paragraphs 11-16 of the statement under “Defence Cooperation for the Future”. These paragraphs signaled the determination to make US-India defense cooperation the “pillar of global peace and security.” The United States will now provide India with defense production capabilities in key areas. India will become “a hub for the maintenance and repair of forward-deployed U.S. Navy assets and the conclusion of major ship repair agreements with Indian shipyards.”

Paragraph 13 is particularly important in the emerging nature of US-India defense cooperation. Washington will allow India to manufacture GE F-414 jet engines in India, a concession the United States has not granted to its traditional allies. The two leaders called the move a “pioneering initiative” that “will enable greater transfer of American jet engine technology (to India) than ever before.”

Paragraphs 24-36 grouped under “Deepening Strategic Convergence” reflect the US-India view of the emerging global political order. The two nations again emphasized the “principles of the Charter of the United Nations, international law and respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of States” not only to strengthen their bilateral relations, but also to conduct their relations with other nations of the Indo-Pacific region. and the world.

These paragraphs focused on the engagement of the United States and India on ways to bring their respective countries to greater interaction in the Indo-Pacific region. Paragraph 29 signaled the central theme in this context. The two leaders reiterated in this paragraph “their enduring commitment to a free, open, inclusive, peaceful and prosperous India-Pacific region with respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty and international law”.

The Quad will figure prominently in the deepening strategic convergence of the United States and India. The two leaders welcomed the Hiroshima Summit of the Four Maritime Democracies held in Japan. They hailed “the depth and pace of [their] enhanced consultations…on regional issues, including South Asia…and East Asia” and looks forward “our governments will hold an inaugural dialogue on the Indian Ocean in 2023”. India welcomed the decision of the United States to join the Indo-Pacific Initiative.

Both leaders reaffirmed their faith in the existing multilateral system and expressed their willingness to oppose any side’s desire to overthrow it. The United States has made India happy by supporting its desire to have a permanent seat on the reformed UN Security Council. Washington has also pledged to support India’s bid for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council in 2028-29.

Biden also cheered his host by not pushing India over its role in the United Nations during the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Biden further gladdened India with the strong words of the joint statement on cross-border terrorism that went against his nemesis, Pakistan. Washington supported India against Pakistan on the issue of terrorism.

Washington adopted the soft power strategy to reach out to nations in the Indo-Pacific region and South Asia at the summit. This strategy was reflected in the joint statement. The outcome of the summit will therefore not alarm China for the moment. The visit did not sit well with many Indians, however, who expected Washington to support their country more aggressively against China with its military might.

BJP Rajya Sabha member Dr Subrahmanyam Swamy said Washington sent Narendra Modi away “empty-handed in strategic gains with no mention of Chinese aggression against India despite 4026 sq km of Ladakh being engulfed by China”. He referred to the cartoon in The Economist of “Modi’s tiger” being tamed by Washington. He asked the Indians not to be fooled by the grand reception given to their Prime Minister.

Narendra Modi’s visit was watched in Bangladesh by LA supporters with hope and expectation encouraged by New Delhi and Kolkata newspaper columnists. These columnists had confidently predicted that the Indian Prime Minister would ask Biden to slow down the Awami League. The reckless Kolkata columnists have even suggested that the Indian Prime Minister will seek a fourth consecutive term for the Awami League. Bangladesh was completely ignored at the summit.

Instead, New Delhi pledged in paragraph 36 “to support freedom, democracy, human rights, inclusion, pluralism and equal opportunity for all citizens”. This pledge either meant that Narendra Modi did not speak on behalf of the Awami League to his host or he did and was denied. New Delhi must now support Washington on a free, fair and peaceful general election in Bangladesh or break its pledge at the summit if it still wants to help the Awami League.

The visit will strengthen the position of Narendra Modi and the BJP in Indian domestic politics. This has come for both at a very fitting time with the upcoming Indian general election fast approaching. His visit will take US-India relations to a new level of excellence by strengthening existing areas of cooperation that seemed to stagnate since the Trump era and new areas that have now been added.

The visit gladdened the hearts of the Indians vis-a-vis their Pakistani enemy. The United States, however, withdrew from India the unwritten authority it had given New Delhi in the aftermath of 9/11 to look after South Asia on its behalf, forcing Asian countries from the South without Pakistan to route their requests to the United States. through New Delhi.

The Modi-Biden summit gave Bangladesh a clear message despite the country’s conspicuous absence. Narendra Modi committed New Delhi by committing India in paragraph 36 to support by inference that Bangladesh’s forthcoming general elections be based on “freedom, democracy, human rights, inclusiveness, pluralism and justice”. ‘equal opportunities for all citizens’.

Mr. Serajul Islam is a former career ambassador.