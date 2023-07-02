The strongman era is back, but is it here to stay?

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan surprised observers last month by winning the second round of presidential elections, extending his rule for a third decade.

Erdogan won more than 52% of the vote, in defiance of nearly every poll and despite political crises, including soaring inflation that topped 80% in 2022 and scathing criticism of his handling of the earthquakes that have killed more than 50,000 people.

Erdogan’s enduring political strength reinforces a larger dynamic: the remarkable resilience of the populist strongman.

Around 2017, commentators began to notice a disturbing rise in populist strongman politics. Time reflected magazine on this new leader archetype: The changing times have spurred public demand for tougher, more assertive leadership. These tough-talking populists promise to protect us from it. And they could refer to anyone from the corrupt elite, to racial, ethnic or religious minorities, to gangs and cartels, or even Western cultural decadence.

A pattern had already emerged.

Support for Putin in Russia hardened after state media called the 2014 annexation of the Crimean peninsula a miracle.

In 2016, we saw the populist Brexit victory in the UK and, in the US, the rise to power of outsider and disruptive Donald Trump. The same year, in the Philippines, the tough and ruthless populist Rodrigo Duterte was elected president. His political success was aided by his vocal support for extrajudicial executions of drug addicts and other criminals, having repeatedly claimed to have personally killed criminal suspects during his tenure as mayor of Davao. He launched a contentious war on drugs, crime and corruption. His tenure has sparked widespread protests and controversy, particularly on human rights issues. Despite the criticism, Duterte maintained high approval ratings.

Jair Bolsonaro, a retired politician and military officer and ardent opponent of same-sex marriage, abortion, drug liberalization and secularism, was elected President of Brazil in 2019. During his tenure, he canceled the protection of indigenous groups in the Amazon rainforest. and allowed its deforestation.

In Israel, the rightward leaning toward Israeli nationalism and the divided opposition provided a lasting power base for the ubiquitous Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

During these years there has been a marked rise of populist and nationalist strongmen, each with a base of support strong enough to withstand criticism from the secular intelligentsia and the media.

However, things seemed to change abruptly. Within about a year, it seemed the era of the strongman was receding.

Trump’s presidency ended after just one term; the first time an incumbent had failed to seek re-election since George H.W. Bush in 1992. The system barely held up when it was strained by allegations of voter fraud and the visceral spasm of the violence of January 6.

Bolsonaro was beaten by a left-wing populist, the very first Brazilian president not to be re-elected. Bolsonaro disappeared to Florida to lick his wounds.

Netanyahu, under a cloud of various investigations, was ultimately ousted by a broad coalition of his opponents, who shared little in common except an intense desire to impeach him.

Duterte simply chose not to seek a second term.

Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, a special military operation planned to last a few weeks, met with unexpected resistance, bogged down, spawned surprising solidarity and unity of purpose in the West, resulted in major sanctions and prompted the expansion of NATO.

At that time, Turkish President Erdogan appeared to be faltering, with an embarrassing defeat for his AKP party candidate in a local election in Istanbul.

And yet, just when this counter-narrative seemed to be firming up and the populist strongman era seemed to be giving way to a more secular democratic era, populist strongman politics proved remarkably resilient. .

Even under two indictments, Trump remains far ahead in Republican primary polls. He even leads President Biden in some hypothetical matchups, driven by an almost supernatural personal appeal among his base.

Bolsonaro has returned to Brazil from exile in Florida and appears to be setting the stage for a political comeback, where he retains a strong base of support.

In no time, the anti-Netanyahu coalition in Israel collapsed amid its untenable differences, and Netanyahu returned to power. Israel’s new government, formed in late 2022, has seen its conservative Likud party supported by an upstart generation of ultranationalist politicians. And although his current coalition is fragile, it was a remarkable feat of resilience for Netanyahu to chart a course back to power.

Despite all the setbacks and the Ukrainian spring counter-offensive, Putin’s domestic support remains high, and the Russian economy is quite resilient in the face of ongoing sanctions and isolation.

And in May, Turkey’s Erdogan, struck out of nearly every presidential ballot, with most analysts expecting him not to last even the first round, retained power, with a clear majority.

The high point of the populist strongman may have been a few years back, but we have seen a counter-narrative against the assumption that secular liberal democracy will fully re-emerge in the ascendancy.

Yet, can this populist moment last much longer?

By the end of 2024, Donald Trump could return to the Oval Office, but he will be banned from running again. And if he loses, he won’t race again until he is 82 years old. And while nothing, not impeachments, indictments or the shame of his failed coup attempt, has yet toppled Trump for the count, time remains unbeaten.

Netanyahu’s fragile coalition, under pressure from massive public protests against judicial reforms, may not be able to save its skin forever. Bolsonaros’ flirtation with a comeback is hardly guaranteed. And a stalemate in Ukraine’s Donbass region, and mounting casualties, could finally stoke a wave of domestic unrest in Russia that poses a real threat to Putin’s rule.

It is the hopeful scenario, that the old strong men disappear, and their movements with them. But just as likely and far more worrisome is the potential emergence of younger, hard-line populist firebrands who are stepping back into the fold promising to protect us from them.