The Quad is key to countering China’s aggressive expansion

The Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) recent passage of its new Foreign Relations Law underscores the threat to free nations dedicated to preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The new law will strengthen CCP Chairman Xi Jinping’s ability to impose countermeasures on actions he deems threatening to his interests, advancing Xi’s goal of establishing a CCP-centered, government-led order. the CCP in opposition to nations that wish to preserve peace, stability and freedom.

For four years, the Trump administration has kept the Chinese communist threat at bay, primarily by working with our partners in Japan, India and Australia to revitalize the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad). At this time in history, embracing the Quad model is all the more important as we seek to oppose the ambitions of the CCP and maintain a truly free and open Indo-Pacific.

Since the end of the Cold War, a disturbing tendency to pursue multilateralism solely for its own good has developed. This pursuit has led to quite predictable results: multilateral entities originally founded to safeguard shared interests and secure common goals, such as the World Health Organization (WHO) or the UN Security Council, have been corrupted by nations whose aims are hostile to those of free nations.

For example, China used its power in the WHO to conceal its responsibility for unleashing the COVID pandemic on the world. Russia holds the presidency of the UN Security Council, although it is currently waging a war of aggression against a sovereign nation. These problems illustrate a crucial point: when nations do not share our values ​​and oppose our interests, we cannot expect them to be held back by multilateral agreements or institutions.

While these findings may lead some to conclude that multilateralism is worthless, we in the Trump administration saw things differently. We knew partnerships were vital, but we also knew they only worked if we joined nations that truly shared the common interests and values ​​of the Americas, such as human rights based on freedom of religion, of expression and consciousness. Thus, the new Quad was born.

The story of the creation of Quads is one of perseverance and creativity. Although initially launched in 2007, various disputes have prevented the partnership from gaining momentum and realizing its potential. That changed in 2017 when Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe saw the potential. Rightly considered the father of the Quad, he stood with the Trump administration and reinvigorated the Quad as an important new tool to deal with Xi Jinping and the CCP.

Luckily, we were blessed with some incredible leaders willing to work with us, including Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The formation of the Quad proved to be a testament to the enduring power of democracy to bring together free peoples with common interests. It was not just more multilateralism for fun; it was a concrete step towards building a partnership between free nations who shared a positive vision of the Indo-Pacific. It’s a lasting legacy from Abe, whose death a year ago was a tragedy. We miss him a lot today.

Now and in the future, the importance of Quads cannot be underestimated. Quad members represent 23% of the world’s population and 30% of global GDP. Each has strong military power and real diplomatic power, while the flexibility of the partnership gives it the ability to be effective on very varied axes.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida did well to bolster defenses and host the G7 summit last May. As a quadruple nation, Japan helped formulate the G7 Leaders’ Communique from Hiroshima that says, We reiterate the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific that is inclusive, prosperous, secure, based on rule of law and which protects shared principles, including sovereignty, territorial integrity, peaceful settlement of disputes, fundamental freedoms and human rights.

Thus, the Quad nations are well placed to collectively lead the way in the fight against China’s military expansionism and economic aggression across the region. This is particularly important in light of Xi’s overt threat to Northeast Asian nations through his aggression against Taiwan. Its powerful navies can enhance maritime security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, both through joint military operations and by ensuring freedom of navigation in international waters that Xi Jinping claims as sovereign territories of the China.

And large Quads economies can help their fellow Indo-Pacific partners reduce their supply chain risks from China, a problem many countries finally woke up to at the onset of the COVID pandemic. when reliance on China for personal protective equipment has put them in an extremely vulnerable position.

The CCP’s recently enacted foreign relations law signals Xi’s intention to retaliate economically whenever another nation dares to contradict him. We must respond by reducing the risks in our own supply chains and helping others to do the same.

Finally, we must remember that the Quad Partnership should be seen as the start of a larger effort to create a critical mass of nations that wish to secure a free and open Indo-Pacific for years to come.

To this end, Quad members should continue to seek common cause with nations committed to freedom, such as South Korea or Taiwan, and build even stronger partnerships to oppose the tyranny of the CCP. If we do, I have no doubt that the Indo-Pacific will remain free, open and prosperous for years to come.