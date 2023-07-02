Why I support Donald Trump in 2024





The past two and a half years under the Biden administration have been detrimental to the national security, economic strength, and public safety of our nations.

Since the Biden administration took office, the United States has abandoned Afghanistan, which has caused the loss of American lives and resulted in the loss of $ 80 billion in American military equipment that is now used by the Taliban. This shameful episode in American history sent a message to all potential adversaries around the world, including China, that the Biden administration has no interest in maintaining the status of the United States as a global power and , in doing so, a leadership vacuum was created.

APRIL GAMIZ / MORNING CALL

Dan Meuser

The Biden administration has caused a disaster on our southern border. On a daily basis, deaths, rapes and violence take place. Cartels get rich on illegal drugs and human trafficking. Much of Mexico has become a gang due to Biden’s border policies.

The US economy has been rocked by grossly overspending and the assault on the US energy industry has resulted in the highest level of inflation in 40 years. Our economy, in turn, has seen interest rate hikes faster than ever before.

Americans and small businesses are under increased threat from crime on the streets of our cities. And the scandals that continue to mount from the Biden White House are incredibly egregious. Equally astonishing are the highly irregular and questionable actions of the DOJ Biden, FBI, IRS, and SEC that strike concern and fear into the hearts of our citizens. And remarkably, the Biden campaign slogan for 2024 is Get the Job Done.

Our country cannot endure four more years of a Biden administration. You have to correct the course. Countless Ambassadors and Foreign Ministers have told me directly that the world needs the United States to lead, be strong and, yes, correct course. And, more importantly, as a representative of Pennsylvania’s 9th congressional district, the vast majority of Pennsylvanians say it consistently.

There is a better way. We can be there again in three or four years with the right leadership. In 2019, the world was at peace, a favorable trade agreement had just been signed with China and Russia was held in check. The Abraham Accords were signed, the most comprehensive peace treaty ever concluded in the Middle East. ISIS was wiped out, our military was strong and proud, and the Space Force was created, an absolutely essential new branch of our national defense.

The southern border was orderly and secure. The United States was not only energy independent, but energy dominant. Gasoline was $2.38 a gallon. Inflation was not a factor. Interest rates were 2.9%. Wages were up and taxes down. There was a renewed sense of patriotism, which most Americans find very inspiring. We can do it again.

That’s why the only four-year solution in 2024 to make America as great as it needs to be is to elect Donald J. Trump. Former President Trump has proven his policies, his plans, and his ability to get the job done for the vast majority if not all Americans. Trump has no vested interests that influence him. His only special interest is the United States. Trump realizes, as Ronald Reagan did, that a strong America is essential to the well-being of the entire free world.

I got to know Trump personally. I firmly believe in my heart and in my head that his only goal is to make America strong.

Just recently, I was with Trump. As he walked into his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, he gleefully exclaimed that the Longshoremen were having dinner at the club after their golf event. He had me follow him into a room full of over 200 tank tops, and the room immediately went crazy. Everyone was on their feet and various chants like USA, USA and four more years broke out.

Many in the room may have been Democrats. While they were so encouraging the man, Donald Trump, they were also encouraging their country to follow the right path. This is why many of my congressional colleagues and I have endorsed and supported Donald J. Trump for President.

Dan Meuser is the Republican Representative for Pennsylvania’s 9th Congressional District.

