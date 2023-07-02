China pursues an aggressive policy on Tibet





Xi Jinping’s vision is to have one nation, one culture and one language at the expense of all other nationalities in Tibet. China is very precarious today, despite all sorts of powers and resources at its disposal. I also see China as the only country that spends way more on its internal security than any other country and that tirelessly seeks and persuades the international community to legitimize its illegal occupation of Tibet, said Sikyong Penpa Tsering, chairman of the administration. Central Tibetan at an event in New Delhi earlier last week.

The one-day conference was organized by China Tibet Strategy and Analysis Center called Chinas Tibet Policy Under Xi Jinping in New Delhi. The conference was opened by the President of the Center for Chinese Analysis and Strategy, Jayadeva Ranade, who spoke at length about China’s expansionist policy and its atrocities in Tibet. China rules with an iron fist and after what happened in Russia it sent shockwaves among Chinese Communist Party (CCP) members, Ranade said.

Penpa Tsering said that China is changing Tibetan culture, they are attacking our language and our culture. Xi Jinping’s overall vision is to have one nation, one culture and one language at the expense of all other nationalities inside Tibet. We die a slow death.

Speaking about China’s expansionist policy, Penpa Tsering told the Sunday Guardian that China’s assertiveness in the region is increasing and prompting all other governments in the region to spend more money on their defence. Look at the Japanese Prime Minister who has to spend more money on their defence, even look at Taiwan, look at Australia who is spending so much money to defend their borders and it is increasing because of China’s assertiveness. China needs to look inward and realize that it is China that is propagating all these conflicts in the region.

Asked what solution he envisioned for Tibet, Tsering told this newspaper: We have always looked to Mahatma Gandhi as our teacher of non-violence and as Buddhists we also seek non-violence. For Tibet, we must seek a mutually beneficial solution, looking at the common interest and not the individual interest, and that is the only way, I believe, to bring more peace to the world. We need to look at the big, long-term possibilities and not what interests one party politically.

He further added that Europe, the United States and everyone have been feeding the dragon for years and now they are complaining that the dragon is spitting fire, and now to control this dragon, everyone must stop feed the dragon and tame it.

The conference also witnessed a panel discussion titled, China’s Recent Activities in Tibet.

The panel was chaired by Jaydeva Ranade and included eminent speakers like Apa Lhamo, researcher at China Center for Analysis and Strategy, Hamsini Hariharan, subject matter expert on China, Dr. Tsewang Dorji; Researcher at the Tibet Policy Institute and Dr. Sriparna Pathak, Associate Professor and Associate Dean of Admissions at the Jindal School of International Affairs, who respectively spoke on topics ranging from China’s leadership and securing Tibet, infrastructure development plans of China and implications for India, Border villages in Tibet: why India should be wary of China’s new eyes and ears in the Himalayas, and socio-economic implications of changing demographics and rising immigration of non-Tibetans into the TAR.

The second round table entitled Religion, Ethnic and Environment Policy in Tibet, was chaired by Nitin Gokhale, journalist and author, and included eminent speakers such as Dr. Jigme Yeshi Lama, assistant professor, University of Calcutta, Dr. Swati Chawla, associate professor , OP Jindal Global University, Dr. Tenzin Desal, Senior, Tibet Policy Institute, and Dr. Lobsang Yangtso, Research and Campaign Assistant, International Tibet Network, India, who spoke on China’s policy of reincarnation and Sinicization of Tibetan Buddhism, the geopolitical relevance of Tibetan Buddhism and reincarnation in India-China relations, the perception of history and contemporary relevance of China and China’s environmental policies in Tibet and its implication for the ‘India.

