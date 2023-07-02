Indonesian President Joko Widodos’ visit to Australia is a chance to sustain relations between the two countries

Indonesia and Australia share vital interests in upholding a free and open global economy and ensuring prosperity and stability in their region, all of which are undermined by the reassertion of great power rivalry. in Asia.

Governments on both sides of the Pacific have resorted to traditional security responses to untie economic interdependence, prioritize military deterrence as a means of preventing conflict, militarize economic interdependence for coercive ends, and threaten military force. for political purposes.

These dynamics risk global political and economic fragmentation, or worse, which would have a huge impact on the economy of Southeast Asia, particularly that of Indonesia.

A first estimate from the OECD suggests that the impact of decoupling on ASEAN economies would be an 11% drop in their income, causing regional economic and political havoc.

The bottom line is that neither the political and economic bifurcation of Asia nor its domination by a single power are acceptable outcomes for the vast majority of Asian states.

In this context, smaller and medium powers like Australia and Indonesia have an interest in jointly articulating an alternative to the zero-sum logic of geopolitical competition between great powers.

A renewed commitment to an open, pluralistic and cooperative regional order will enhance regional political stability and economic prosperity.

The two countries must be united in their commitment to preserve the rules-based international order and achieve global goals that address climate change and achieve sustainable development.

Fight protectionism

These core interests justify moving the Australia-Indonesia relationship into a new phase, elevating the coordination of national policy strategies bilaterally and in regional and global fora to respond to heightened uncertainty caused by geopolitical tensions.

Climate and technological change in the coming decades will also force a massive transformation of their economies and the pattern of trade and investment between Australia and Indonesia.

These structural changes are disrupting and rewiring economies around the world, where the transition to a new international economy is being shaped by megatrends such as decarbonization, technological transformation, digitalization and demographic challenges.

The magnitude of these changes presents opportunities and challenges in both countries’ approaches to economic policy-making and to realizing the full potential of the Australia-Indonesia bilateral relationship.

In both countries, there is a growing gap in the alignment of high-level economic policy strategies with actual policy implementation on the ground with a pattern of misdirected export embargoes and trade distortions. investment in Indonesia, and the drift towards inward-looking, trade protectionism and the deteriorating foreign investment climate in Australia.

Getting the strategic goals right is the first step to closing these gaps, as was evident in 2022 when Indonesia faced the inconsistency of its palm oil export bans and its responsibilities within the G20.

Australia and Indonesia can deepen their relationship through a more integrated strategy in pursuit of their shared domestic and international policy priorities.

The strategy can build on the existing foundations of the bilateral relationship, including the landmark Indonesia-Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, RCEP and the ASEAN-Australia-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement. Indonesia seeks closer consultation in response to the Indo-Pacific economic framework and to take advantage of new plurilateral mechanisms, including the initiatives it is currently taking within ASEAN and towards dialogue partners.

As ASEAN Chair in 2023, Indonesia seeks to strengthen agreements with the groups’ dialogue partners that will anchor ASEAN’s centrality as the institutional basis for regional security.

Ambitious agenda

President Widodo clarified in a pre-departure interview with The Australian Financial Review that the warmth of the political relationship depends on Australia’s understanding that its AUKUS initiative and participation in the Quad arrangement should support efforts to bring peace and stability to the region. [And that the] the spirit should be commitment, not confinement.

The agenda for the meeting between President Widodo and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is ambitious.

The program is expected to update the annual bilateral economic policy dialogues that were put in place after the last presidential visit to Australia and task the dialogues with defining strategies for long-term investment and trade cooperation in managing the economy. energy and sustainable industrial transformation.

The agenda should also aim to develop a program that significantly increases personnel exchanges, especially for young people, between the two countries.

It should revitalize collaboration in international economic forums, identifying common actions and initiatives to shape regional and global governance reforms. This will help the region to actively shape the development of global rules.

And it should strengthen knowledge partnerships between universities and think tanks, especially to strengthen the development of economic policies based on best practices in order to guide the relationship between trade and industrial transformation towards a sustainable and neutral future. in carbon.

This bilateral agenda should begin to lay the groundwork for an intensification of the relationship that expresses both countries’ shared and equal ambitions for a partnership that makes their region and the world safer and more prosperous.

Peter Drysdale is Professor Emeritus and Director of the East Asian Economic Research Office at the Crawford School of Public Policy at the Australian National University.

Rizal Sukma is a Senior Research Fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Jakarta and a former Ambassador to the UK.