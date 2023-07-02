ImranKhan became a brilliant idea – indica News





By Judge Markandey Katju-

Judge Markandey Katju

(Justice Markandey Katju is a former Justice of the Supreme Court of India and former President of the Press Council of India. Opinions expressed are his own)

When Imran Khan became Prime Minister of Pakistan in 2018, and for quite a while afterwards, I was very critical of him.

He had taken help from religious extremists during his election campaign and had given out PTI tickets to dubious “eligibles”.

Shortly after becoming prime minister, he fired famed economist Atif Mian from the Pakistan Economic Advisory Board, simply because he was an Ahmadi.

He had cracked down on the press, even having himself arrested and imprisoned Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman, owner of the Jang Group, in a 34-year-old land case, because of his newspaper’s criticism.

https://www.dawn.com/news/1540500

He was constantly talking about Madina ki Riyasat. Talking about it multiple times would be okay, but making it a habit is going too far.

However, this is all in the past and we should see the present.

Currently, Imran Khan is leading the democratic forces in Pakistan, against the fascist reign of terror unleashed by Pakistan’s corrupt establishment. He is fundamentally an honest man, who has repeatedly said that he will continue to live in Pakistan and will not fly abroad like the corrupt Nawaz Sharif (who was sentenced by the Supreme Court of Pakistan ). He has no overseas assets, unlike the leaders of the PDM, whose names appear in the Panama Papers and other credible documents. In my opinion, all honest and well-meaning people around the world should support him.

Previously, 70% of Pakistanis supported him (according to Pakistani opinion polls and by-election results). But now the number has increased considerably and can be between 80 and 90%. This means that more than 200 million out of the 240 million Pakistanis support Imran Khan.

Imran Khan is no longer a person, he has become an idea in Pakistan, representing honesty, truth and commitment to the welfare of the people. Even if imprisoned or physically eliminated, the idea will live on, like Caesar’s ghost after his assassination.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indicanews.com/2023/07/01/imran-khan-has-become-an-idea/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos