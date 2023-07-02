Senior Tories fear mass exodus from Parliament as dozens of MPs set to quit | Conservatives

Senior ministers expect Tory MPs to be wiped out altogether before next election, as party sources have cited Boris Johnson’s experience as Prime Minister, growing job stress and a continued fall in polls as reasons of an upcoming bumper crop of departures.

More than 40 Tory MPs have already announced they will step down at the next election, the most for a ruling party since the exodus of 100 Labor MPs ahead of the 2010 election following the spending scandal and 13 years in government.

A senior party source said they expected many more of the 352 Tory MPs to announce their departure as the election approaches. Insiders said the political chaos of recent years has meant many have stayed in parliament for much longer than they had expected. There are many more to come, there will be a total clearing, said a senior party official. There are some who expected to go before now, but held on because 2017 was an early election and 2019 was exciting. This is the time when many will go.

A mix of new and long-serving MPs, as well as some who have held high office, are among those who have already announced their departure. They include former ministers Sajid Javid, Dominic Raab and Matt Hancock, Red Wall MP Dehenna Davison and veteran eurosceptic Bill Cash.

The outgoing Conservative MPs who spoke to the Observer cited a range of reasons for deciding to leave Westminster. It shouldn’t be underestimated how not particularly enjoyable being an MP has become, one said. The amount of abuse inflicted on us has increased, the conditions have worsened.

Major changes to seat limits persuaded many that the time had come to quit. If your seat changes by 50%, it’s a bit like starting over, said one of 41 Tory MPs set to step down. One said colleagues left because the Johnson administration had been too much. Another said it was important to decide to leave well before the election to avoid a glut of former MPs all vying for similar jobs.

It is actually more difficult for former colleagues to make the transition to the world of work, because the world of work has convinced itself that MPs have a distinct and unique kind of skill that cannot be easily applied elsewhere, a said one of them. There is a career penalty for entering parliament for many people.

Another said there was simply a huge amount of burnout among MPs. His few years were quite demanding, they said. This will have sped up some people’s decision on when to leave. It’s been quite busy since the referendum in 2016, the general election in 2017, the two very difficult years around Brexit, and then obviously there was this moment of relief in 2019.

But that lasted about 10 weeks and we got into the Covid pandemic and then the cost of living issues and Ukraine. I think people are exhausted.

Some admitted that election gloom was a factor. There hasn’t been a whole lot of good news in recent years, and things are tough, said an incumbent MP. The political cycle is one of them. Another said: Things have probably gotten a little tougher over the past few weeks but I’ve been optimistic about the election. I certainly think it’s possible we can win. But we still have to accept that there is a significant possibility or probability that we won’t win. And while Labor may not win an overall majority, opposition is not a very attractive thought.