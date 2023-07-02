Chinese President Xi Jinping remains undecided on Taiwan unification timeline





According to a senior Pentagon official, Chinese President Xi Jinping has yet to make a decision on the timeline for Taiwan’s unification, despite having high ambitions. General Mark Milley, a US military officer, said Xi had not determined whether or not he should order a military unification program by 2027. During a speech at the National Press Club in Washington, General Milley mentioned that Xi had challenged the Chinese military to develop the capability to undertake the unification process when the time comes. He clarified that Xi had publicly stated his goal of unifying Taiwan with China by 2027, but had not explicitly stated that he had decided to attack and invade. Milley stressed that Xi’s directive was for the military to develop the capability, while the decision itself would be made later. He pointed to the subtle distinction in Xi’s remarks, indicating that he had not definitively announced an invasion plan but rather insinuated it by setting a timetable. Milley urged the US military to accelerate its modernization efforts to maintain superiority and deter China from invading Taiwan. He stressed the importance of ensuring that Xi wakes up every day and decides not to act, thus avoiding a conflict. These statements by Pentagon officials came shortly after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s meeting with Xi, during which Blinken said the United States does not support Taiwan’s bid for independence. Blinken also expressed concerns about China’s provocative actions in recent years. During their meeting, Xi urged the United States not to undermine China’s legitimate rights and interests, hinting at potential hotspots such as Taiwan. While the US thinks Xi is undecided, he has already repeatedly indicated that Taiwan unification remains his ultimate goal. In a speech to the 20th Party Congress last year, Xi said the Taiwan issue should be decided by the Chinese people themselves and China reserves the right to take necessary measures against separatist forces. He underlined China’s commitment to peaceful reunification, but also said the use of force was not ruled out.

