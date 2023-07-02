Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s visit to Australia is an opportunity to strengthen relations between the two countries in the future

Indonesia and Australia share fundamental interests in maintaining a free and open world economy and in maintaining prosperity and stability in their region, all of which have been undermined by the reassertion of competition between great powers in Asia.

Governments on both sides of the Pacific have used traditional security responses to economic interdependence, prioritizing military deterrence as a means of preventing conflict, militarizing economic interdependence for coercive purposes, and threatening military force to achieve political goals.

This dynamic risks causing global political and economic fragmentation, or even worse, a major impact on Southeast Asian economies, particularly Indonesia.

According to preliminary estimates by the OECD, the impact of disconnection on the ASEAN economy would be an 11% reduction in income, leading to regional economic and political collapse.

Ultimately, Asia’s political and economic fragmentation or single-power dominance is not an outcome that the majority of Asian countries can accept.

In this context, small and medium powers such as Australia and Indonesia have an incentive to act together as an alternative to the zero-sum logic of great-power geopolitical competition.

A renewed commitment to an open, pluralistic and cooperative regional order will enhance the region’s political stability and economic prosperity.

The two countries must be united in their commitment to preserve the rules-based international order and achieve the global goal of combating climate change and achieving sustainable development.

against protectionism

This core interest provides the rationale for taking the Australia-Indonesia relationship to a new level, improving coordination of national policy strategies bilaterally and in regional and global fora, and responding to growing uncertainty caused by geopolitical tensions.

Climate change and technology in the coming decades will force massive changes in the structure of their economies and of trade and investment between Australia and Indonesia.

These structural changes are disrupting economies around the world and are shaped by megatrends such as the transition to a new international economy, decarbonization, technological change, digitalization and demographic challenges.

The magnitude of this change presents both opportunities and challenges in the development of economic policies and the two countries’ approaches to realizing the full potential of the Australia-Indonesia bilateral relationship.

In both countries, there is a growing gap in the alignment of high-level economic policy strategies with actual policy implementation on the ground with misguided export restrictions and investment distortions in Indonesia , as well as an inward movement. Trade protection and the deteriorating foreign investment climate in Australia.

Refining strategic goals is the first step to closing this gap, as seen in 2022 when Indonesia faced a conflict between its palm oil export ban and its G20 commitments.

Australia and Indonesia can deepen their relationship through a more integrated strategy in pursuit of their shared domestic and international policy priorities.

This strategy can build on the foundations of existing bilateral relations, including the Indonesia-Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (RCEP) and the ASEAN-Australia-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement. Indonesia wants closer consultation on the response to the Indo-Pacific economic framework and the development of new multilateral mechanisms, including efforts with ASEAN and dialogue partners.

As ASEAN Chair in 2023, Indonesia seeks to strengthen agreements with Group Dialogue Partners that will link the core of ASEAN as the institutional basis for regional security.

ambitious program

President Widodo provided details during an interview before departure Australian Financial Review The warming of political ties continued, with the understanding that Australia’s participation in the AUKUS initiative and the Quad agreements should support efforts to bring peace and stability to the region. [And that the] Enthusiasm should be involved, not restrained.

The agenda for the meeting between President Widodo and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is somewhat ambitious.

The agenda should build on the annual bilateral economic policy dialogue developed after the last presidential visit to Australia and feed into the dialogue to establish long-term investment strategies and trade cooperation in managing an energy transition. and industrial sustainability.

The agenda should also aim to establish a plan to significantly increase personnel exchanges between the two countries, especially for young people.

Revitalize cooperation in international economic forums by identifying joint actions and initiatives to shape regional and global governance reforms. This will allow regions to actively shape global regulations.

And it should strengthen knowledge partnerships between academia and think tanks, including bolstering best-practice economic policymaking to guide trade and industry transitions to a sustainable, carbon-neutral future. .

This bilateral agenda should begin to lay the groundwork for moving forward in a relationship that expresses the common and equal aspirations of both countries.

Peter Drysdale is Professor Emeritus and Director of the East Asian Economic Research Office at the Crawford School of Public Policy at the Australian National University.

Rizal Sukma is a Senior Research Fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Jakarta and a former Ambassador to the UK.