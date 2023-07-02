Imran Khan was appointed Prime Minister but…: Javed Miandad makes a massive revelation – WATCH





Javed Miandad reveals he helped Imran Khan become Prime Minister of Pakistan but he never thanked him for it. Photo credit: Screenshot

HIGHLIGHTS

Javed Miandad reveals he helped Imran Khan become Prime Minister of Pakistan. Imran was appointed Pakistan’s 22nd Prime Minister in 2018. Miandad, however, regrets the decision as he says Imran never thanked him for the help. Miandad made a massive revelation saying he helped his former Pakistani cricket team captain Imran Khan become the country’s prime minister in 2018, but he now regrets the move as his former teammate never thanked him even for that. With ARY News in Pakistan on Friday June 30, the 66-year-old batting legend, who was part of the Imran Khan-led Pakistan side that won the ODI World Cup in 1992, revealed he helped Pakistan Tehreek -e -The President of Insaf (PTI) became the 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan on August 18, 2018, but he never thanked him.

“Aaj aapke saamne bol raha hoon, unko (Imran Khan) prime minister maine banaya tha. m gaya tha mai. Pr jab unhone vo (luckily) nahi kiya to mai bada gussa hua tha, laajmi baat hai.

Miandad even added that if he had been with Imran today, this (the current political situation in Pakistan) would not have happened.

“Mai umeed karta hoon ki agar main saath hota toh aaj ye cheej nahi honi thi. He was listening to me.”

WATCH: Javed Miandad reveals he helped Imran Khan become Pakistan’s 22nd PM (From 28:22)

Imran Khan became Prime Minister of Pakistan in August 2018 and served the country for more than 3 years, but before he could complete his 4th year, in April 2022, a vote of no confidence led to the removal of the presidents of the PTI.

Miandad, who is the fourth best run-getter of all time for the Men in Green in international cricket, was also asked if Pakistan should travel to India to compete in the 2023 ODI World Cup. And in response to this question he said, “Mai to bilkul tit for tat wali baat krta. Agar aap humse nahi karna chahte toh hum bhi nahi khelna chahte. Agar India Asia Cup khelne yaha (Pakistan) nahi aa raha to hume bhi nahi jana chahiye Maine to ek dafa TV mein keh diya tha ki India aati hai aaye nahi to bhaad mein jaaye, hume kya fark padta hai.

The 2023 edition of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup will this year be played at over 10 venues in India from 5 October to 19 November.

