Western-trained banker vying to lead China’s central bank

China has brought in a Western-trained risk firefighter to lead the country’s central bank, a move that should bring some certainty to the market as Xi Jinping overhauls oversight of the financial sector.

The People’s Bank of China announced on Saturday that Pan Gongsheng had been appointed as the bank’s Communist Party chief, replacing Guo Shuqing.

The party leader is the most powerful political position in the bank and can have more influence than the governor. Pan is also expected to be announced as the next bank governor, replacing Yi Gang who held the post for more than five years.

The appointment will reassure the market about continuity in the selections of China’s top central bankers, said Chen Long, co-founder of Beijing-based research firm Plenum. Of all the possible candidates, [Pan] is the person who knows the market best and whom the market knows best.

According to a person familiar with the matter, Pans’ nomination for PBoC governor is under fast-track review as he turns 60 next week, the unofficial retirement age for many Chinese officials.

On Saturday, the bank said Guo and Yi had resigned from their party roles.

The central bank reshuffle comes as recovery from three years of pandemic lockdowns in the world’s second-largest economy hangs in the balance.

After an initial rebound in the first quarter, disappointing economic data in the second quarter and a weakening outlook, Beijing is expected to trigger additional monetary or fiscal stimulus to support growth. The renminbi, China’s currency, also traded near its lowest level in seven months against the dollar.

Pan is a household name in the international financial industry. He has served as Deputy Governor of the PBoC since 2012, a role which has seen him interact with the media, Western financiers and regulatory counterparts. Since 2016, he has simultaneously headed the foreign exchange watchdog in China.

Pan completed his postdoctoral research at Cambridge University and served as a senior researcher at Harvard.

He also trained at Standard Chartered, headquartered in the UK, according to an online profile of Peking University’s National Center for Financial Research, where he sits as a research expert.

He also earned a doctorate in economics from Renmin University of China.

Over the past three decades, Pans’ experience spans foreign exchange, bond and real estate finance regulations, cryptocurrency rules and state banking reforms.

Pans’ nomination for governor was reported by The Wall Street Journal on Saturday.

His reputation as a financial risk firefighter was forged when he helped curb the capital flight that destabilized the financial system in the mid-2010s.

However, Pans’ appointment comes amid some market fears of reduced influence from the PBoC.

Plenum’s Chen added that Pans’ appointment was unlikely to lead to a significant change in China’s monetary policy, as the central bank was weakened after Beijing revamped its financial regulatory structure in March.

Xi, who is entering his third five-year term as president, in March created a new national financial watchdog to oversee all financial activities except the securities sector.

Under the new regulatory regime, the PBoC will lose some powers over financial holding companies, including Jack Mas Ant Group.

A new Communist Party-led committee, the Central Finance Committee, has also been created, strengthening Xi’s direct control over the sector, experts said.