PPP and PML-N ‘agree’ on names of guardians and power-sharing formula – Pakistan





LAHORE: Meetings between PML-N and PPP bigwigs in the UAE reportedly resulted in consensus on a number of issues, including the names of the interim set-up and a formula for sharing the power if both parties win the next election.

Top leaders of the two parties, including PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari, met more than once during the week to decide, among other things, the date of the next elections. general. The meetings were also attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Justice Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, a source told dawn.

Mr Nawaz’s return to Pakistan was also discussed when the Minister of Justice briefed him on the status of his legal cases in light of the Lifetime Disqualification Overturning Bill which was passed by the Parliament.

There is speculation that if everything is settled regarding the relief of his sentences, Mr Nawaz could return on August 14.

Dubai caucuses discuss poll date; Nawaz will return on August 14 if things go well

After the meetings, Mr. Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz and the Minister of Justice returned to Pakistan while Mr. Bhutto-Zardari left for Tokyo. Mr. Nawaz, who arrived from London, is expected to stay in the UAE for another week to hold political and business meetings.

Among the points discussed at the meetings, the date of the next general election seemed to be the only issue on which the two parties had divergent opinions.

The PML-N gave mixed signals as to whether the elections would take place in October or not, but the PPP was adamant that it wanted elections at the stipulated time.

The PPP’s stated position is that elections should be held in October after the incumbent government completes its mandate in August, senior PPP official and special assistant to the prime minister, Qamar Zaman Kaira, told Dawn.

He said there was no ambiguity over the date of the poll after the Prime Minister made a categorical statement in this regard.

At a press conference on Friday, Prime Minister Shehbaz said his government’s term would end next month and Pakistan’s Election Commission would give the date for the elections.

Whoever wins the elections will have to serve the people and lift the country out of the economic quagmire, the Prime Minister added.

One reported reason behind PPP clarity on the polling date is that Mr Zardari is keen to see his son as the next prime minister. Mr Zardari was also due to discuss the adjustment of seats with the PML-N in Punjab for the upcoming general elections, a PPP leader told Dawn.

He would certainly like the PML-N to consider backing some big names in the PPP in some constituencies in Punjab. What he [Mr Zardari] would offer Mian sahib [Mr Nawaz] in return, we do not know.

Earlier, a source told Dawn that the future of Imran Khans PTI will also be discussed and whether the party should be allowed to contest elections to legitimize the process or keep it out of the ring.

There was complete understanding between the two before May 9 on the strategy against the PTI, but now that Imran Khan is no longer relevant for the upcoming elections, at least from the PDMs’ point of view, both sides are playing cautiously their cards to grab a bigger stake in the future assembly, said a PPP official.

Posted in Dawn, July 2, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1762526/ppp-pml-n-agree-on-caretakers-names-power-sharing-formula The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos