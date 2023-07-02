British minister resigns accusing Rishi Sunak of not being interested in environmental affairs





In his resignation letter to the British Prime Minister, Goldsmith said: “The problem is not that the government is hostile to the environment, it is that you, our Prime Minister, are simply indifferent Publication date – 6:20 p.m., Sat – 1 Jul 23 British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (File photo)

London: Britain’s Environment Minister Zac Goldsmith resigned on Friday, saying the problem was not the government but that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was “not interested” in environmental affairs. In his resignation letter to the British Prime Minister, Goldsmith said: “The problem is not that the government is hostile to the environment, it is that you, our Prime Minister, are simply indifferent.” In his letter, Goldsmith further stated that while working in the political space, he forgot his love for the natural environment. “The past four years have been an exhilarating experience for me, and I will forever be grateful to have been placed in a position where I could do more for the environment than I thought possible in a lifetime. I am proud that over the past few years, the UK has played a vital, even instrumental, role in leading powerful coalitions of ambition and securing world-changing commitments on a very wide range of environmental issues,” he said. he declares. “And although in the highly polarized political environment here in the UK there is a reluctance to acknowledge this, this leadership has been recognized and appreciated by civil society and governments around the world. As a direct result of our environmental leadership, we have seen countries previously ambivalent towards the UK stepping up to support us on many unrelated issues. We often find ourselves invited to regional environmental summits as the only “foreign” country present. It is to the United Kingdom that civil society regularly turns to advance its cause. In many ways the UK has become the most important voice for nature in the world,” he added. In his letter, Goldsmith also mentioned his achievement as a government minister. He said at COP26 the UK secured unprecedented commitments from countries, philanthropists and businesses which, if fulfilled, will put the natural world on the path to recovery. He further said the UK has created world-class funding programs like our new Biodiverse Landscapes fund, which creates vast wildlife corridors between countries, providing safe passage for wildlife and jobs for people living in and around the corridors; and our new Blue Planet fund, which supports marine protection, coral and mangrove restoration, and efforts to stop plastic pollution and illegal fishing. These and other funds are world-class and have mobilized a wave of financial support from other countries and philanthropists. I had the privilege of developing our wonderful Blue Belt program so that today it fully protects an area of ​​ocean much larger than India around our overseas territories. “It was a privilege to be able to work with so many talented people in government, especially my private practice, and to have been able to make a difference for a cause | have been engaged for as long as I can remember. But this government’s apathy in the face of the greatest challenge we have faced makes it untenable to continue in my current role,” the minister said. “With great reluctance, I am therefore stepping down as minister in order to focus my energy where it can be most useful,” he added.

