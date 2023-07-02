Trump pressed Arizona Governor Ducey to void 2020 election results, report says





Topline

President Donald Trump called on Gov. Doug Ducey (R-Arizona) in 2020 to overturn Arizona’s presidential election results, according to The Washington Post, shortly before Trump made a similar request of officials. the state of Georgia, which has sparked an ongoing criminal investigation into Trumps. Shares.

Former President Donald Trump contacted then-Arizona Governor Doug Ducey to overturn the election results.

Trump called Ducey in November 2020 to see if the state would investigate allegations of voter fraud in the state, unnamed sources told The Washington Post.

Trump also asked Vice President Mike Pence to frequently contact and pressure Ducey, who said in December 2020 that Trump contacted him, although Pence did not pressure him.

Ducey also told Pence and Trump, who later accused Ducey of full bribery, that the state had previously investigated allegations of voter fraud, noting that it had uncovered no evidence.

Ducey described the appeal at a Republican donor event earlier this year, according to the Post, adding that Ducey was surprised special counsel Jack Smith hadn’t reached out to him about the details of the appeal in as part of the Justice Department’s investigation of Trump.

Chief Spokesperson

A spokesperson for Ducey told the Post that reports that Trump pressured Ducey to void the election are neither new nor new to anyone who has followed this issue for the past two years. The spokesperson added that Ducey stands by his decision to certify the Arizona election results because no credible complaints of voter fraud have been filed.

Tangent

The Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorneys Office has been investigating Trump since 2021 for a similar phone call to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R-Ga.), in which Trump asked Raffensberger to find votes for nullify state election results. Trump also reportedly pressured other state lawmakers to rescind certification of state election results. Trump’s legal team previously called for the investigation to be dropped. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said in April she would announce possible criminal charges as a result of the investigation between July 11 and September 1, though it’s unclear whether charges will be brought against Trump.

Large number

74. That’s how many more Electoral College votes President Joe Biden had than Trump to win the presidency, 306 to 232. Even with Arizona’s 11 votes, combined with Georgia’s 16, Trump doesn’t wouldn’t have won.

Key Context

Ducey, former CEO of Cold Stone Creamery, served as governor of Arizona from 2015 to 2023 after first being elected state treasurer in 2010. He is CEO of the political action committee Citizens for Free Enterprise. Trump trailed President Joe Biden by just under 11,000 votes in the 2020 presidential election in Arizona. Trump and his campaign have repeatedly claimed there was widespread voter fraud during the election while calling for the results to be overturned, while subsequent legal challenges have failed and no evidence has ever emerged. . Allegations of voter fraud in Arizona have centered on Maricopa County, in which some Republican lawmakers, including gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, falsely claimed poll results were skewed.

