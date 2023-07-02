Valley News – Column: How is competitive coexistence with China possible?

No other world leader would have had the courage to call Chinese President Xi Jinping a dictator, as President Joe Biden did during his recent fundraising visit for the 2024 election in California. It wasn’t a senior moment, an unguarded slip later Biden defended his remark with no regrets, when he said it just wasn’t something I would change much. Despite Beijing’s fierce outrage, Biden said he would still meet with Xi very soon.

Ironically, this happened just after Secretary of State Antony Blinken returned from China, where he had gone to repair fences after the launch of the Chinese spy balloon created a diplomatic fury. After the conciliation meeting with Xi, Blinken said he had no illusions about the depth and vehemence of the disagreements between the two nations, to name a few, the separate and de facto autonomous status of Taiwan as a democratic country, China’s hegemonic efforts to dominate the South China Sea, China’s support for Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, China’s technology and intellectual property thefts, and China’s role in synthetic drug smuggling that led to the fentanyl crises.

It should be noted that Blinkens’ visit took place against the backdrop of recent revelations that China was building a spy base in Cuba, as reported by The Wall Street Journal. Putting on a happy diplomatic face, Blinken said relations with China could nonetheless be managed.

The United States has always managed to work with dictators without renouncing the ideals of the liberal democratic world order based on the rule of law, which dictators like Vladimir Putin and Xi are now questioning on the mistaken belief that states United and the West are in a state of irretrievable decline.

Since dictators, supreme rulers and presidents for life do not care about freedom and truth, they overestimate their powers and cause chaos and destruction. They believe disorder would create a new order shaped by them.

China is ready for a world of disorder, as the title of an article by Mark Leonard in Foreign Affairs says. Leonard, director of the European Council on Foreign Relations, talks about an eye-opening conversation between Xi and Putin during their March meeting in the Kremlin.

Xi told Putin, “Right now there are changes like we haven’t seen in 100 years and we are the ones driving these changes together.”

Putin, smiling, replied, I agree.

Leonard writes that the exchange perfectly encapsulates the contemporary Chinese way of thinking about emerging world order or, rather, disorder.

This begs the question: is China really looking for competitive coexistence with America, or something more chaotic?

Only a bold American president, confident in the power of the Americas, could speak the truth to dictators. Instead of forgetting about the spy balloon Biden dwelt on, it’s a great embarrassment for dictators when they didn’t know what happened. It wasn’t supposed to go where it was. It was taken to Alaska and then to the United States. And he didn’t know. When he was shot, he was very embarrassed. He denied it was even there.

If Xi didn’t know about the spy balloon, what was this most powerful man on the planet, head of state with no term limits or responsibilities, commander-in-chief of the PLA, the largest military force of the world, undisputed leader of the ruling Communist Party does not know that this could be dangerous for the world. Instead of spy balloons, there could be Chinese warplanes over Taiwan, but Xi could not feign innocence.

Lately, in fact, Chinese warplanes and warships have been carrying out maneuvers around Taiwan and the South China Sea that pose a huge threat to the United States’ legitimate security presence and responsibilities in the region.

In an interview with 60 Minutes last year, Biden said the United States would defend Taiwan in the event of an unprecedented attack. It is the bipartisan consensus and determination that would test the will of the Americas should China attack.

Biden last year called Putin a murderous dictator and a pure thug and condemned the invasion of Ukraine as an immoral war. The Ukrainian war rejuvenated NATO and Europe as well as America. But Russia, despite its vast natural resources and nuclear weapons, is far less integrated into the global economy than China.

Concerned about China’s aggressive rise and its global ambitions, European countries have begun to reassess their relationship with China and rethink the importance of the Indo-Pacific, a region as vital to their geopolitical and economic interests as it is to United States. and the rest of the world.

Last year, bilateral trade from the United States and Europe with China exceeded $1.6 trillion, involving complex global supply chains linking several Indo-Pacific countries.

This means that a war against Taiwan would be far more costly and catastrophic for China than invading Ukraine was for Russia. And defending Taiwan would not be easy for the United States and its allies. But there would be no choice.

Even the decoupling of the Chinese economy seems difficult. As the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said, I believe that it is neither viable nor in Europe’s interest to decouple from China. Our relationships are neither black nor white and neither can our response. This is why we must focus on risk reduction and not on decoupling.

US and EU strategies to reduce risks to their economies from Chinese economic power include securing the supply of critical raw materials, maintaining crucial supply chains, monitoring the flow of investments that could pose security risks and controlling technologies with military and intelligence applications.

Today, the United States, Europe and Indo-Pacific countries face the challenge of how to maintain their economic ties with the world’s second-largest economy without letting China control the choke points and levers. of world trade. A judicious mix of European-style conciliatory diplomacy and American-style confrontational diplomacy with China could work.

Narain Batra is affiliated with the Diplomatic and International Program at Norwich University Graduate College. Author of several books, he publishes the Freedom Public Square newsletter and podcast.