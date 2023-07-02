Tilak Devashers Pakistan Prediction





More than 10,000 people were arrested and 5 people were killed in the May 9 incident in Pakistan which took place on May 9. Violent incidents across the country have led to countless arrests and forced imprisonments of prominent politicians in the country following the arrest of PTI leader and former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan. As a result, protests and demonstrations on the grounds of Islamabad High Court by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf supporters descended into violent demonstrations. Recently, Tilak Devasher talks about politics and the future of Pakistan. He opposed the perception that Pakistan would disintegrate due to armed resistance. Tilak Devasher thinks Pakistan could collapse on basic needs like water as water levels would drown significantly over the next two or three years. You are requested to stick to this page and read more details.

May 9 incident in Pakistan

During an interview with Aditi Tyagi, Tilak Devasher said that the Pakistani army is a disciplined force and always obeys the orders of its general, but its image has been damaged by the May 9 riots. However, the Pakistani military is rebuilding its image and sending a message that Imran Khan cannot be messed with Imran Khan trying to create division among the people of the country. He also added that Imran Khan should be disqualified like Nawaz Sharif. Swipe the page down and read more details.

Huge extensive damage was caused to military and government facilities due to the violent protest. As a result, authorities responded by immediately blocking mobile internet and cracking down on PTI workers, supporters and leaders. Allied parties and the PTI media fraternity also faced repression. According to some reports, the trials of civilians have also started before military courts. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf alleges that the May 9 incidents were a false flag operation designed by Pakistani authorities and government to disintegrate the PTI party and entrap former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Imran Khan was arrested on May 9, 2023. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah claimed to have evidence of Imran Khan’s involvement and blamed him for being the mastermind of the attacks. Amid the violent protest in many cities including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Multan and Faisalabad, PTI supporters who were causing havoc and massive damage to public property were arrested. Anti-terrorism legislation was used and numerous lawsuits were filed against those responsible for the violent protest. Stay tuned.

