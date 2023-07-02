Politics
Baraat Jodo Yatra: Baat Maaniye, Shaadi Kariye
A significant number of successful politicians in India are/were indeed visibly celibate/celibate. There is no denying that a high-level political career in India is extremely demanding, especially at the start in terms of time and dedication, although everyone’s circumstances are unique.
The “first spouse” certainly plays a very important role in a country like the United States. From Martha Washington to Melania Trump, the roles of nearly all of America’s first ladies can best be described as “supportive role model wives/wives” – the male equivalent remains untested.
Eleanor Roosevelt is certainly an exception, whose unprecedented active political role in FDR’s presidency, becoming his surrogate in many ways, perhaps best explained by the physical strains Roosevelt faced from the aftermath of poliomyelitis. And Jill Biden broke the mold when she went on to teach at Northern Virginia Community College while serving as first lady.
India, on the other hand, is more or less used to having a single PM. In India, a celibate ruler is sometimes depicted as being engaged in public life and carrying little baggage. Since voters frequently support the idea, politicians are often quick to flaunt their celibacy by declaring that nothing else can stand between them and their service to the state or country.
“I have no family ties, I am single. For whom shall I be corrupted?’ “Chamaari hoon, kunwari hoon, tummari hoon” (I am low caste, celibate and yours), Mayawati urged the electorate in 2012, Narendra Modi said during his campaign for prime minister in 2014. After that Yogi Adityanath was appointed Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in 2017, it has been argued that “he can work with more commitment and focus… [as] he has no family for which he might be tempted to amass wealth through corruption”. Both Naveen Patnaik and Atal Bihari Vajpayee posted their single status, saying no family rule issues were discussed. In the United States (and many other places), projecting a happy family life is part of a leader’s strength. Politicians frequently use their spouse as a powerful political tool to help them win elections, be it Jacqueline Kennedy, Hillary Clinton or Michelle Obama. Families are displayed as proof of a candidate’s reliability in a social structure where celibacy may even be suspect.
Societies are different, that’s for sure. Edward Heath, Britain’s Prime Minister in the 1970s, never married – a rare exception in this country. In his memoirs, Heath claimed he had been too busy establishing a career after the war. Sound like an Indian politician? Maybe no one was there to tell him, “Baat maaniye, shaadi kariye”. Well Boris Johnson, still married, was not accompanied by a spouse when he entered 10 Downing Street. But he brought in a “first girlfriend” at No 10 instead (whom he married during the pandemic, while in office).
A social revolution? Certainly. Britons today can possibly accept that “personal life is personal”, as long as “there is no additional cost to the taxpayer”. But was that very nature closely tied to Johnson’s shameful exit?
Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden, however, was widely praised for calling off her wedding due to pandemic restrictions last year. The French certainly voted for a bright young man married to his former teacher, 24 years his senior, to make Emmanuel Macron their double president. How would voters in India or the United States react to a leader with a similar “record”? Any guesses?
