Xi calls for more achievements in Party theoretical innovation





BEIJING — Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has called for more achievements in the Party’s theoretical innovation. Chairing a group study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee on Friday, Xi said the understanding of the Party’s theoretical innovation should be continuously deepened. It is the solemn historical responsibility of today’s Chinese Communists to open up new frontiers by adapting Marxism to the Chinese context and the needs of the times, Xi said. The fundamental reason why the CCP has been able to lead the people to arduous tasks, which were inconceivable for any other political force in China, is that it has mastered the scientific theory of Marxism and has constantly promoted the theoretical innovation in light of new realities, Xi said. At the fundamental level, the success of the CPC and socialism with Chinese characteristics should be attributed to the fact that Marxism works, especially when adapted to the Chinese context and the needs of the times, he noted. The soul of Marxism and the root of China’s beautiful traditional culture must never be abandoned, or it will lead to catastrophic mistakes, Xi said. It is crucial to deeply integrate the remarkable spirit and profound wisdom of the Chinese nation into Marxism in order to gain new theoretical advantages and reach new intellectual heights, he said. Xi stressed the importance of drawing inspiration, with an open mind, from all the outstanding achievements of human civilization. It is important to provide timely and grounded answers to new questions of the times, Xi said. Noting that human society faces a number of common problems that require urgent action, Xi said China also faces new problems in various fields, ranging from reform, development, stability , from domestic and foreign affairs and national defense to the management of the Party, State and army, all of which require theoretical and practical solutions. The development of Chinese Socialism Thought for a New Era involves a continuous process of enrichment, expansion, systematization and crystallization into academic theories, he said. Xi stressed the importance of education and guidance to enable the whole Party and the Chinese people to better understand the theory of socialism with Chinese characteristics of the new era. He further emphasized the importance of deriving theoretical innovation from the innovative contributions of the people, asserting that the creative practices of the people constitute an inexhaustible source of innovation in Marxist theory. The achievements in adapting Marxism to the Chinese context and the needs of the times represent a crystallization of the practical experience and collective wisdom of the Party and people, he added. It is essential to toe the mass line to further promote the Party’s theoretical innovation, Xi said.

