Tavleen Singh writes: It’s time for PM Modi to get rid of his speechwriters
The Prime Minister has made so many speeches lately that he has taken to saying the same thing everywhere he goes. For me personally, this became disturbingly obvious when he addressed this joint session of Congress in Washington during his state visit. It was a great moment and I expected him to deliver, like a good orator, the kind of speech that historians have remembered for decades.
Two examples that immediately come to mind are the speeches given in Berlin by John Kennedy and Ronald Reagan. Kennedy, in his speech, said that if communism was such a good idea, there would have been no reason for a wall to be built to imprison the people of East Berlin. Reagan, more than twenty years later, said it was time to tear down the wall.
What I expected from Modi is that the theme of his speech to U.S. lawmakers would be to build on what he said the last time he was in this same forum to overcome the hesitations of the story. I thought he would declare that these hesitations were now thrown into the dustbin of history and a new chapter was beginning. In all fairness, he mentioned it in passing, but I was surprised to see that he dwelled at length on the number of houses, roads and drinking water pipes that had been built since he became prime minister. Has its editor forgotten that these are things Americans have taken for granted for many decades?
When the prime minister returned home, he appeared to be doing nothing more than taking a short nap and a shower before appearing in Bhopal to make one more long speech.
The theme was pretty much the same. He dwelt at length on how much India has changed since 2014 thanks to the work done by its government. To this list of personal achievements, he added for the national audience that if they chose the opposition parties over the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming general elections, they would only benefit the offspring of the political families. Not India. And, to add some spice, he referred to the need for a universal Civil Code which most Indian voters understand as a reference to Muslim men being allowed to have four wives. Politically savvy voters will see it as just another dog whistle.
Personally, I barely digested Bhopal’s speech when the Prime Minister returned to my television screen. This time it was to deliver the farewell speech during the centenary celebrations of Delhi University. Once again the focus was on how much India had changed since 2014 and how, after thousands of years of slavery, our great country was waking up to renewal and modernity. By the time I finished analyzing these three speeches, I concluded it was time for Modi to get rid of his speechwriters and hire a whole new team. Too many of his speeches these days sound like speeches we’ve heard before.
If Modis’ brilliance remains intact in the eyes of the average Indian voter, it’s because he’s up against infinitely more boring opposition parties. Watching them gather in Patna for the first of their meetings to discuss how they will defeat Modi fighting as one force is to remember how many times this has happened before. I will not analyze why their idea of a united opposition is fundamentally flawed. Many other political pundits have asked questions about how this will work on the ground, because there are so many states in which this conclave of political heirs will be forced to fight each other.
What makes this group of family parties truly pathetic is that over the past decade in opposition they seem to have come up with neither a new economic idea nor a new political strategy. It is India’s misfortune that the next general election is likely to look a lot like the last. Of course, there will be this new temple in Ayodhya that will wow Hindutva voters and there will be promises of free food grains, free electricity, free water and freebies of other types. The fact that all of our political parties make these reckless promises at election time is proof that Modis’ new India is not so different from the old India he speaks of with contempt. When he finds a moment of silence and introspection, he would do well to ask himself why.
Meanwhile, all polls indicate that Modi will have no problem becoming prime minister again next year. All the polls indicate that his approval rating has not diminished even slightly and that in general Indian voters see in him leadership qualities that they do not find in the cabotage of family celebrations. It will be great news for him personally, but will it be good for India? Every time I ask myself that question, the aging faces of opposition leaders and their aging offspring float before my eyes, and I know the answer.
And I find myself admitting that when I was given a choice between them and Modi, I find I really have no choice at all. The Lok Sabha election of 2024 is already starting to look like the Lok Sabha election of 2019. It’s as if history itself is trapped in a strange time warp.
