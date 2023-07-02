Tavleen Singh writes: It’s time for PM Modi to get rid of his speechwriters

The Prime Minister has made so many speeches lately that he has taken to saying the same thing everywhere he goes. For me personally, this became disturbingly obvious when he addressed this joint session of Congress in Washington during his state visit. It was a great moment and I expected him to deliver, like a good orator, the kind of speech that historians have remembered for decades.

Two examples that immediately come to mind are the speeches given in Berlin by John Kennedy and Ronald Reagan. Kennedy, in his speech, said that if communism was such a good idea, there would have been no reason for a wall to be built to imprison the people of East Berlin. Reagan, more than twenty years later, said it was time to tear down the wall.

What I expected from Modi is that the theme of his speech to U.S. lawmakers would be to build on what he said the last time he was in this same forum to overcome the hesitations of the story. I thought he would declare that these hesitations were now thrown into the dustbin of history and a new chapter was beginning. In all fairness, he mentioned it in passing, but I was surprised to see that he dwelled at length on the number of houses, roads and drinking water pipes that had been built since he became prime minister. Has its editor forgotten that these are things Americans have taken for granted for many decades?