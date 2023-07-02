Before PM Modis’ visit, France offers to co-develop an engine for combat aircraft | Latest India News





Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ two-day visit to Paris, one of India’s closest allies, France, made an offer long before the groundbreaking GE-414 engine deal with the United States. United, people familiar with the matter said on Saturday. French President Emmanuel Macron greets Prime Minister Narendra Modi before a meeting at the Chateau de Chantilly, near Paris, France, in August 2019(REUTERS) Emmanuel Macron’s government has given the green signal to defense major Safran to jointly design, develop, test, manufacture and finally certify an engine that will power India’s twin-engine Advanced Multirole Combat Aircraft (AMCA) and the carrier-based twin-engine fighter. for Indian aircraft carriers. While the government is tight-lipped on the deal, authoritative sources have confirmed that France’s Safran’s proposed 100% technology transfer is exempt from US International Trade in Arms Regulations (ITAR) and that the proposed engine of 110 kilo newton will be entirely manufactured. in India. The head of DRDO, Dr. Samir V Kamat, paid a special visit to the Safran engine factory and R&D center near Paris on the sidelines of the just-concluded 2023 Paris Air Show. The engine proposal was discussed within the framework of the strategic dialogue of the Minister of Defense and the NSA with France. PM Narendra Modi will arrive in Paris on the afternoon of July 13 to attend the July 14 celebrations the following day. He is expected to hold bilateral talks with President Macron on July 13. The Indian Air Force’s Rafale fighter will take part in the July 14 flyby. The French offering includes an all-new engine, new materials, new architecture, stealth compliance with full supply chains and ancillary manufacturing based in India. While the jet engine contract price will be extremely competitive per engine in terms of US dollars, the entire process from design to certification of the manufactured engine will take 10 years from the date of signing. The offer also includes the creation by Safran of a center of excellence in gas turbine technology in India with complete design and metallurgical precision software tools. Despite DRDO’s best efforts since 1996, it was unable to deliver the Kaveri jet engine due to problems with metallurgical tools, rotating parts, monocrystalline blade technology, and the high-pressure engine core. The French offer is synchronized with the installation of Safrans in Hyderabad for the maintenance of repair and overhaul (MRO) LEAP engines for the A320 and Boeing 737 aircraft and will also be developed as an MRO for the M-88 engine, which equips the Rafale fighter. Air India alone needs some 800 LEAP engines for its massive purchase of aircraft from Airbus and Boeing. It is understood that Safran’s offer covers the entire hot end of the engine, including the rotating parts, the most crucial technology of the monocrystalline blades and the high pressure compressor. While the existing Rafale fighter’s M-88 engine with IAF has a thrust of 75 to 80 kilonewtons, the French offer, which includes the rapprochement with Indian defense PSUs and local private actors, will produce a thrust engine higher as required by the AMCA. or TEDBF being developed by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) as part of the DRDO. Safran is already working on a 125 KN engine for the new generation French fighter. Safran engines equip the helicopters manufactured by HAL and the two companies have agreed to jointly develop the engine for Indian multi-role helicopters. Safran has also developed the sourcing in India of engine parts for LEAP and M-88 in its own factories in India and ancillary units, such as a company based in Lucknow which manufactures titanium alloy parts for LEAP and Rafale engines. While the investment in the whole process, from design to flight, is several billion euros, the French claim that the offer is the most competitive by international standards and the advantage is that it will create 360 degree capability and ownership of complete engine technology by India. ABOUT THE AUTHOR Author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (2011, Hachette) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (2014, Hachette). Awarded K Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 by Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defense Studies and Analysis (MP-IDSA) and Ben Gurion Prize 2011 by Israel. …See the details

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/india-drdo-frances-safran-jointly-manufacture-certify-engine-amca-combat-aircraft-emmanuel-macron-101688259382106.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos