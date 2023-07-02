Trump pressured Arizona governor to cancel 2020 election





Trump asked former Arizona Governor Doug Ducey to cancel the 2020 election in a previously unreported call. Ducey told a Republican donor he was under “pressure” from Trump, The Washington Post reported. President Joe Biden won Arizona by more than 10,000 votes. Loading Something is loading.

When former Arizona Governor Doug Ducey was certifying President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election, he received a call during the ceremony from the loser: Donald Trump.

When the two spoke later, sources familiar with the conversation told The Washington Post, the former president demanded that the Republican look into bogus allegations of fraud that he believed would provide cover to void the election. .

Ducey, who left office earlier this year due to term limits, later told a major Republican donor he felt ‘pressure’ to make the former president’s offer, according to the Post. . The outlet also reported that Ducey said he was surprised he wasn’t asked about the call from Special Prosecutor Jack Smith, who is investigating Trump’s efforts to stay in power after losing an election.

A spokesperson for Ducey noted that no official had ever found evidence to support Trump’s claims of massive voter fraud. He lost Arizona by over 10,000 votes.

The former president called Ducey several times after the 2020 election, the Post reported. But he also enlisted his vice president, Mike Pence, in the lobbying campaign. Sources close to Pence’s appeals said he did not pressure Ducey like Trump did, but urged him to report if he found evidence of fraud.

Trump’s request for Ducey to find enough evidence of fraud to overcome his five-figure loss recalls his efforts in Georgia, where he asked Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” 10,000 votes for him.

