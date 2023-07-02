Politics
Xis Putin plays China chained to a corpse
We saw it in Australia, where the rhetoric of the current ambassador was much more sober than the bellows of his predecessor.
A China scholar told me last week that Chinese ambassadors have been judged on their ability to keep COVID infections out of their embassies. A high infection rate in embassies would result in the transfer of an ambassador to Equatorial Guinea or such a difficult posting! This KPI has now been discontinued!
No more verbal aggression by wolf warriors against Western leaders.
None of this means that China’s determination to move the international political system away from US dominance has been abandoned. His axiomatic of China’s foreign policy is that it supports multipolarity and diminishing US influence more generally.
But three things happened that made Chinese leaders reflect on the wisdom of their past hostile actions towards the West, including Australia.
First, the war in Ukraine was a disaster for Russia. British military sources tell me that around 200,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or injured in Ukraine since the start of the war. That’s an astronomical number of victims. It is hardly surprising that the Russian leadership has begun to fracture.
Whatever the end of the war in Ukraine, the one thing we can now be sure of is that it will not be with a successful Russian occupation of the entire country. Moreover, by behaving as he did, Putin alienated large sections of the international community. China does not want to be too closely associated with this reckless catastrophe.
Second, the aggressive diplomacy of China and Australia supported much of it that proved counterproductive. American allies rallied to balance China’s power in the Indo-Pacific and they were backed by the world’s most populous nation, India. Initiatives such as the Quad and AUKUS have been launched. Chinese aggression has, in the words of Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto after the attack on Pearl Harbor, awakened a sleeping giant.
The strong support of the United States and NATO for Ukraine and the effectiveness of Western weapons systems also surprised Beijing… and Moscow. Xi and his Russian allies had assumed that American and Western resolve was fading, drawing the wrong conclusions from the bitter internal political debates in the English-speaking world and the shameful withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Moreover, other countries in the Indo-Pacific region, which China might assume to be neutral and wish to avoid being overtaken by the China-US rivalry, are privately more sympathetic to the United States and to their allies. A good case is Indonesia. Whatever the Indonesians say publicly, they do not want to see Southeast Asian states become China’s customers.
Third, China’s hostility to the West has had a very significant economic price. The statistics are quite dramatic: 2023 has seen a collapse in US venture capital and private equity investment in China. So far this year, these investments in China amount to just over $1 billion, compared to two years ago they were nearly $50 billion.
Similarly, European investors are moving away from China. Only Germany remains a loyal Chinese investor. Last year, 84% of EU foreign direct investment in China was German, but major German investors such as Volkswagen and BASF have seen their Chinese revenues decline significantly.
Foreign capital also abandoned Chinese equities. China’s top 10 tech stocks have lost $300 billion in market value this year, while their US counterparts have increased in value by around $5 trillion.
As expected, Western companies and governments are moving their supply chains away from China. Last year, China accounted for less than half of U.S. imports from low-cost Asian countries, down from 70% a decade ago.
Other factors are contributing to China’s relatively poor economic performance, including Xi Jinping’s reversal of some of the liberal market reforms of his predecessors. China’s Victorian-style obsession with COVID lockdowns hasn’t helped either.
But there is no escaping the stark fact that China’s open hostility to the West over the past six or seven years has cost its economy dearly.
The good news is that any military attack by Beijing on Taiwan seems unlikely in the next few years. If Xi were reckless enough to embark on such an adventure, he would, like Putin, face highly sophisticated US weapons and an island population determined to defend themselves. And the economic consequences, while disastrous for the whole world, would be catastrophic for China.
Mind you, I never thought Putin would be so reckless as invading Ukraine, but since then China and Russia have learned that the West, if excited, is more than a paper tiger . And for what it’s worth, the term paper tiger has its origins in China!
