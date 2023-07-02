PM: Each farmer receives an annual profit of Rs 50,000, this is the Modi guarantee





Stating that his government’s annual expenditure on the agriculture sector and farmers exceeds Rs 6.5 lakh crore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that each farmer is guaranteed to benefit around Rs 50,000 every year. This is Modi’s guarantee. Aur maine jo kiya hai, woh bata raha hoon, vaade nahin bata raha hoon (That’s Modi’s guarantee. And I tell you what I did, without making any promises), Modi said, in an apparent dig to congressional polling guarantees. Addressing the inaugural session of the 17th Indian Cooperative Congress, Modi said that before 2014, small and medium farmers were deprived of government benefits. You are experiencing the changes that have come from the policies that have been changed, from the decisions that have been made over the last nine years. Do you remember the demand from farmers before 2014? Farmers used to say they got very little help from the government. And what little help was available went to intermediaries. Small and medium farmers remained denied the benefits of government programs, he said. Explain Counter guarantees The Prime Ministers’ remarks, which framed the benefits of government programs as guarantees, come at a time when Congress has made five guarantees a key voting plank first in Karnataka and now to the MP who goes to the polls this year . This situation has changed over the past nine years. Today millions of small farmers get Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi. No more middlemen, no more fake beneficiaries Over the past four years, Rs 2.5 lakh crore has been transferred directly to farmers’ bank accounts, Modi said. By contrast, he said, the total five-year agricultural budget before 2014 was less than Rs 90,000 crore. Farmers are not burdened with rising fertilizer and chemical prices around the world. This was also guaranteed. This is the Modis guarantee, which the BJP government at the Center has given you, he said. The Prime Minister called on cooperatives to become a model of transparency and corruption-free governance, and to help the country become self-sufficient in cooking oils. The Prime Minister also mentioned the recent PM-PRANAM program which aims to spread chemical-free agriculture and promote the use of alternative fertilizers.

