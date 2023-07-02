Pakistanis hail success of Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ visit to Washington, but with heavy hearts

Sensible voices in Pakistani society, including the Pakistani diaspora in the United States, have called Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ recent visit to the United States in the third week of June historic and highly successful, admitting that India has also joined the league of great powers, even superpowers. During the visit, the United States and India clearly applauded each other. President Joe Biden’s banquet held in honor of the Prime Minister happens to be the yardstick by which these Pakistanis have measured the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modis as well as India’s fast-growing economic and soft power . Pakistani analysts and observers envied the state banquet attended by around 400 eminent persons including CEOs of Google, Microsoft and Apple, etc., saying most of the businessmen and intellectuals were NRIs. For these observers and thinkers, the letter of the members of the American Congress on the alleged violations of human rights by India was insignificant in the American-Indian relations because it is purely economic and commercial that counts. How can business-minded America side with Pakistan, which always approaches it with a begging bowl? they question.

This rational stratum of the Pakistani intelligentsia said that the state dinner, held at the White House under the supervision of the first lady, was a huge declaration and demonstration of Indian soft power, attended by all those who matter in the world. American industry. High-level political leaders, business tycoons and prominent journalists attended. The extensive list also included US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu, who was appointed a controversial US State Department official by former Pakistani Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan. Before his government was removed in a vote of no confidence in April 2022, Imran alleged that Lu had asked the Pak establishment through then-Pak ambassador Asad Majid to remove him from the post. power. The Pakistani intelligentsia is of the opinion that Pakistanis can learn a lot from Prime Minister Modi’s very successful visit, which was discussed positively everywhere, although some media reports criticized it.

He said India’s growing influence has been manifested in bilateral agreements and memorandums of understanding, adding that bilateral relations between India and the United States are gradually reaching a higher level. He also acknowledged that apart from the Modi-Biden talks and the signing of agreements, the applause and standing ovations from members of Congress repeatedly during Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ speech to the US Congress was also unprecedented. However, Pakistani observers and intellectuals regretted that the paragraph of the joint statement issued after Prime Minister Modi-President Biden mentioned Pakistan in very negative terms. It was focused on Pakistani terrorist groups like JeM, LeT, calling on Pakistan to take action against the perpetrators of Mumbai and Pathankot bombings.

Overseas Pakistanis, while flaunting their fondness for Imran Khan, urged the Pakistani government and politicians to get out of the May 9 syndrome and said the joint statement is a dismal record of Pakistani diplomacy. Pak’s management could not convince the United States in its favor. Pak FM Bilawal Bhutto made 04 visits including one week of visit. Despite his best efforts, he was not even able to meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Bilawal Bhutto, despite being the son of Benazirs, could not get much recognition. Pakistan must consider whether to engage in knee-jerk diplomacy or convince other countries through diplomacy that their suspicions are unfounded. Instead of the Foreign Ministry, Pakistan’s Defense Minister is fighting on the diplomatic front. Pakistani leaders should know that the world will take them seriously when they become serious themselves. Pakistan must become a democratic nation because it is a common notion in the west that there is an undeclared dictatorship. The Pak’s ties with the United States are at the final stage. There should be constitutional democracy and rule of law in the country.

The Jang daily said the joint statement issued after Prime Minister Modis’ meeting with US President Joe Biden is an indictment of Pakistan’s involvement in terrorism. This is actually indicative of their strategy to further increase Pak’s difficulties. The United States has decided to give a special role to India to counter the growing influence of Russia and China in the region. However, prominent analyst Imtiaz Alam, who is a regular columnist for Jang, calls the Prime Minister’s visit a huge strategic leap in international and regional geostrategic ties. During the Prime Minister’s address to Congress, attendees clapped 75 times and gave 15 standing ovations. The new start in Indian-American relations during the Bush Jr. era has entered a major strategic era. These relations are bilaterally suited to China’s economic and security challenges vis-à-vis the United States and India, he added.

Alam said the India-US partnership will have a huge impact on Pakistan. While ignoring the human rights abuses in India and the ongoing crackdown in Kashmir, the condemnation of alleged cross-border terrorism from Pakistan by the United States in concert with India is a worrying thing for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. and Defense of Pak. However, it is in Pakistan’s interest to get rid of the terrorist threat. Pakistan while taking a bold diplomatic initiative should invite the United States to a common fight against terrorism. It will have to normalize its relations with India by adopting a realistic approach. He should resume his efforts for peace agreements with India, including a feasible settlement of the Kashmir issue.

The anti-India Urdu daily Nawai Waqt said it is very surprising that at a time when protests against India’s crackdown on minorities are unfolding outside the White House and around the world, the Washington administration does not not only honored the Indian Prime Minister with a comprehensive protocol but allegations of patronage of terrorists were also made against Pakistan in the joint statement. It is a demonstration of US dual politics that President Biden reiterates baseless and vague Indian allegations and transfers military technology to India to promote his war phobia. An article in the daily Dunya likes to say that former US President Barack Obama said during the Prime Minister’s visit that India can become fragmented due to communal riots.

In addition to the vernacular press, hostile elements and Islamists, including the JeI, have called the US and India’s demand that Pakistan should eliminate terrorism very ridiculous, alleging that both are considered as champions of human rights and individual liberty trampling under their feet. . Describing Pakistan as a victim of terrorism, they alleged that it is India which on the one hand has made life difficult for minorities, especially Muslims, while on the other hand it has been involved in complicity and sponsorship of terrorist organizations such as TTP, BLA and other Baloch insurgent groups. Indian agencies are involved in the Dasu terrorist attack and formed a cell to sabotage the CPEC. The White House’s growing affection for Modi is aimed at curbing China’s growing influence in the region.

JeI Amir Sirajul Haq, addressing a public meeting in Mardan on June 24, called the joint statement untrue and criticized FM Bilawal’s vague statement. He said that Pakistan and its people are forced to face such a day due to the cowardly statements of the Pakistani leadership, who could not utter a single word for the return of Dr Afia Siddiqui. They handed Kashmir to India on a platter. Former JeIPoK Amir Abdur Rashid Turabi said the evil statement against Pakistan at the behest of Narendra Modi is cause for concern. Supporting Modiis is like supporting Hitler II. Why did Joe Biden forget that India has killed a million Kashmiris in the past 30 years. The United States should not view all Muslim countries through Indian and Israeli eyes. It is unfair to issue such statements after ignoring Indian brutalities in Kashmir and Modi’s efforts to promote the RSS agenda against Muslims and other minorities in India.

The PoK President and Prime Minister have said that the United States and India, by strengthening their bilateral relations, want to downgrade China. They seem jubilant to boycott US Congressmen and Barack Obama’s statement on India’s disintegration because of Prime Minister Modi’s extremist policies. They say the international community is well aware of the gross human rights abuses in Kashmir and India’s crackdown on minorities. Condemning the joint declaration, the PoK leaders announce, as usual, the commitment of Kashmiris not to flee the so-called liberation struggle.

