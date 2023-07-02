Politics
The politics of the Americas in China after Blinken’s trip
James W. Pfister
Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently visited Chinese leaders in Beijing, including Xi Jinping. The meeting appears to have been a reasonable start for a more positive relationship between China and the United States, the two most powerful states in the world, economically and militarily. Here I will examine the question of Taiwan, democracy and human rights, the development of a counterbalance to China in the Indo-Pacific and to China in the Western Hemisphere, including Cuba. The challenge for both states is to grow within the framework of security to enable the pursuit of positive-sum objectives.
On the difficult issue of Taiwan, the Biden administration’s goal is to maintain the status quo until a peaceful resolution under Chinese sovereignty can be achieved. Blinken said: On Taiwan, I reiterated the United States’ longstanding one-China policy. We do not support Taiwan independence. We remain opposed to any unilateral change to the status quo by either party. We continue to look forward to the peaceful settlement of cross-strait disputes.
He also said the United States remains committed to the Taiwan Relations Act, providing Taiwan with the military capability to defend itself or deter a Chinese attack. The Taiwan Relations Act is a major US intrusion from the Chinese point of view, being a unilateral US law, which must be negotiated in any global settlement.
On democracy and human rights, Blinken stressed that the United States will articulate American values, which means intrusion into China’s internal affairs. Xi countered by saying that the United States should not harm China’s legitimate rights and interests. Neither party can shape the other according to its own wishes, much less deprive the other of its legitimate right to development.
Xi assured that he would respect the interests of the United States and would not challenge or replace the United States.
Regarding a counterbalance to China in the Indo-Pacific, there is the Quad (India, Japan, Australia and the United States), AUKUS (Australia, United Kingdom and the United States) and JAROPUS (Japan, Republic of the Philippines and United States). States). Japan and South Korea, former enemies, are talking, with the United States as a common partner. The United States maintains bilateral relations with several states and is courting new relations with small islands in the Pacific, such as Papua New Guinea and Palau. (Walter Russell Mead, China Accepts the New Indo-Pacific Reality, The Wall Street Journal, June 20, 2023).
While Blinken was in Beijing, Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor to President Joe Bidens, was in Tokyo to meet with our regional partners. Chinese Premier Li Qiang was in Berlin to try to secure technology exchanges with the European Union.
China disagrees with the bloc and partnership approach as a holdover from the Cold War, but has adapted. (ibid.). Beijing is convinced that Washington’s efforts will prove that the vain search for sovereignty and identity of other countries is incompatible with the formation of Cold War-style blocs and will instead result in a more fragmented multipolar world in which China can take its place as a great power. (Mark Leonard, China is ready for a world of disorder, America is not, Foreign Affairs, July/August 2023).
China is free to undertake diplomacy anywhere in the world, including in the Western Hemisphere, even in Cuba, which is about 100 miles from the coast of the United States, just as Taiwan is that distance from the Chinese coast. Blinken discussed Chinese intelligence activities in Cuba during his trip. (Wall Street Journal, June 20, 2023). Now China appears to be building a military training site in Cuba. (ibid.). The Biden administration should accept these Chinese activities in Cuba and the Western Hemisphere, as we expect China to tolerate our activities in Taiwan and the Indo-Pacific.
One area of difference on the trip: military-to-military communication to avoid misunderstandings, favored by the United States, was rejected by the Chinese.
The relationship between China and the United States will define the century. There is no reason for the relationship to be one of enmity. Resources are not scarce and cooperation can produce abundance. This is not a sports game in which you have to win. These two superpowers, and others, should be able to act freely and openly in international society to pursue their interests, without American conferences on democratic ideology and human rights.
James W. Pfister, JD University of Toledo, Ph.D. University of Michigan (political science), retired after 46 years in the political science department at Eastern Michigan University. He lives in Devils Lake and can be reached at[email protected].
