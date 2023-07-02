President Jokowi: Like a broomstick, Polri must be clean, direct and strong





JawaPos.com – The hope is that the National Police will continue to improve. In commemorating Bhayangkara Polri’s 77th birthday yesterday (1/7), President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) highlighted perceptions related to law enforcement that are pointed downwards and blunted upwards. President Jokowi, who is the inspector of Bhayangkara’s birthday ceremony in Gelora Bung Karno (GBK), hopes that the national police will carry out reforms on all fronts. Besides law enforcement, Jokowi highlighted several sectors. One of them strictly supervises the issue of security and public order (kamtibmas). Then, expedite the handling of matters of general public interest and oversee national priority programs and the development of the Capital of the Archipelago (IKN). Also Read: Bhayangkara’s 77th Birthday, President Tells Police to Increase Service: Be Careful, Now Everything Can Be Recorded “The quality of service needs to be improved. Crimes with advanced technology must be anticipated,” said the former governor of DKI Jakarta. According to Jokowi, all government programs need the support of the national police. “The authority of the police is great. The police force is also large. It must be used correctly. Don’t abuse anything,” he said. Not only that, Jokowi also pointed out that there would be no more blocs within the police. The former mayor of Solo called the national police like a broomstick. Each stick must be clean, straight and solid. The handle broom must then be tied with unity and synergy. Also Read: Bhayangkara 77th Birthday Celebration at GBK, 1,777 Joint Personnel Ready to Watch “There can’t be any more customers. HR quality must be maintained from recruitment. The promotion system needs to be improved. The monitoring system needs to be strengthened. The disciplinary system must be strengthened,” he said. Jokowi also reminded that the national police must be careful with the advances of the digital age. Currently, Jokowi continued, the actions of the police can no longer be concealed. Last April, community satisfaction with the Bhayangkara Corps reached 73.2 percent based on the results of a survey conducted by the Indonesian Political Indicators Agency. “And, I’m happy, people’s trust in the police has gone from 60% to over 70%. It’s a good development,” he said. Also Read: List of 22 Police Chiefs Who Received National Police Chief Bhayangkara Pratama Star Medal of Honor National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo said the spirit of this year’s Bhayangkara anniversary is that Polri is there for the community. Sigit added that cooperation between the police and the community is necessary to protect Indonesia. This synergy should also allow the peaceful conduct of the 2024 elections. “Because no matter who will be elected later, our priority is to maintain unity and unity,” he said. (tyo/c14/fal)

