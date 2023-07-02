Vir Das Doesn’t Think His Film Delhi Belly Starring Imran Khan, Kunaal Roy Kapur Was ‘Ahead Of Its Time’





No one could have imagined that Aamir Khan would produce Delhi Belly, a film with seventy percent of its dialogue in English, filled with abuse, violence and sexual content, but Mr. Perfectionist did the unthinkable and proved right. 2011’s director Abhinay Deo, starring Khan’s nephew Imran Khan, comedian Vir Das and Kunaal Roy Kapur, has over the years earned cult status as one of the best adult comedies made in Bollywood.

On Saturday, July 1, Delhi Belly wrapped 12 years after its release and Vir Das recalled working on the film. Sharing a poster of the film on his Twitter, he wrote: “Delhi Belly came out 12 years ago. Filming took an awful lot of time. We were all battered, bruised and covered in cement at the end of each day But we all had this collective feeling that we were doing something that nobody would let anybody do anymore.”

When a Twitter user replied that the film was ahead of its time, the comedian disagreed and listed several films calling it a “different time” for Bollywood. The actor said, “I disagree with this analysis. Delhi Belly, ZNMD, YJHD, Barfi, Dev D, Wasseypur, Go Goa Gone, lunchbox, Lootera, rockstar, tanu weds manu, Haider, Queen. .. of the ones I remember. All I think it came out in the same two three years. A different time! Everyone was pushing it.

Delhi Belly which was also remade in Tamil in 2013 as Settai with Arya, Hansika Motwani, Anjali, Santhanam and Premji among others also had a stellar soundtrack composed by Ram Sampath. Songs such as Bhaag DK Bose, Saigal Blues, Bedardi Raja, Sweety Tera Pyaar Chaida and Nakkaddwaley Disco, Udhaarwaley Khisko are still popular due to their distinctive sound.

