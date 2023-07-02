Xi Jinping obtains legal powers to counter Western hegemony





By News Desk BEIJING (Reuters) – China has passed a new foreign relations law that tightens President Xi Jinping’s control over the country’s foreign relations and strengthens the government’s legal basis for countermeasures against Western threats to national security. and economical. The nationalist tabloid Global Times said the law, which comes into force on Saturday, would provide a legal basis for the diplomatic fight against sanctions as well as a warning and deterrent against Western hegemony. The law also enshrined a number of Xi’s signature policies, such as the Global Security Initiative, a proposed alternative international defense framework that experts see as a long-term challenge to the US-led order. United. China’s top legislature on Wednesday passed the Foreign Relations Law, marking a milestone as it is the first basic and comprehensive foreign relations law that aims to address rule of law loopholes in business. amid new challenges in foreign relations, especially as China has faced frequent external interference in its internal affairs under Western hegemony with unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction. Divided into six chapters, the legislation stipulates the orientation and the basic principle of foreign relations and specific provisions on the functions and powers of foreign relations, the objectives and tasks of the development of foreign relations, the legal system of foreign relations and capacity building. and guarantee for the development of external relations, according to the approved version. Some legal experts said the law inherited China’s long-term diplomatic stance and stance on the international rule of law, upgrading foreign affairs management policies and systems to domestic law. , and the legal interpretation and development of a range of new ideas and initiatives around the world. governance. With the implementation of the law and the introduction of more foreign affairs legislation in the future, China’s ability to defend its interests and its people through legislations will be continuously improved, they noted. . The law also enshrined a number of Xi’s signature policies, such as the Global Security Initiative, a proposed alternative international defense framework that experts see as a long-term challenge to the US-led order. United. Willy Lam, senior fellow at the Jamestown Foundation, said while the law did not guarantee Beijing would take greater action, it would reinforce Xi’s strong control over national security issues, underlining long-term ambitions. of China’s most powerful leader since Mao. Zedong. Xi Jinping remains determined to build a new China-centric world order to challenge the US-led Western order that has existed since World War II, he said. The National People’s Congress (NPC) released the bill in December 2022, and the Legislative Affairs Commission of the NPC Standing Committee says the bill has the support of NPC MPs; members of the advisory body – the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference; legal experts and the public. In recent years, changes in the external environment have brought new conflicts and challenges for China, and deficiencies in the rule of law in foreign affairs are gradually being exposed, said Huo Zhengxin, a law professor at the China University of Political Science and Law. , told the Global Times on Wednesday.

