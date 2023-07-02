Indonesia could help lift China and America from the brink

This welcome monotony in the relationship owes something to serendipity, and perhaps something to a greater maturity of outlook in both nations. Jokowi’s essential pragmatism may also be a factor. He is the only Indonesian president since independence to have a business background.

If this absence of artifice continues, we should be even less distracted by the need for crisis management with Indonesia and be able to focus more on what we expect from the relationship.

According to the latest Lowy Power Index, Indonesia is expected to be the world’s fifth largest economy by PPP by 2030. The Indonesian middle class now numbers more than 50 million people.

Indonesia will never be a quasi-ally of Australia and we shouldn’t be looking for that.

We have to consider these things. In 2021, each was only the other’s 13th largest trading partner. Indonesia ranked 27th among Australian foreign investment destinations. Indonesia was the 38th largest source of foreign investment for Australia.

Australian companies have always been reluctant to take risks in Indonesia. But other countries are making money from it. We have to do something about it.

Partly given the openings created by the 2021 Indonesia-Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, opportunities exist in all areas, but particularly in healthcare, food and agriculture. , education, energy resources and services.

Then there is the role that we would like Indonesia to play in terms of regional security.

Indonesia tended to be first among equals in Southeast Asia, especially when Suhartos’ authority was at its peak and the talented Ali Alatas was foreign minister.

Historically, Indonesia has not always used its natural agency as a great country with smart leadership as effectively as it could.

Its foreign policy has sometimes been clothed in the nebulous rhetoric of non-alignment or subsumed under the shell of ASEAN solidarity. It has even been described as a small, big country for not having kept its promises in the international field.

Although Jokowi is known as a national president, he has done better than that.

He has shown good judgment in protecting Indonesian fishing interests against Chinese incursions off the Natuna Islands.

During an ASEAN summit in 2019, he played a leading role in asserting ASEAN’s role in maintaining peace and stability in the region in the face of increased competition between the United States and China.

As host of the G20 summit in Bali in 2022, Jokowi used his role to facilitate a meeting between Presidents Biden and Xi Jinping. He also brokered a G20 final statement on Ukraine despite obvious differences in approach within the group.

The question now, when Asia’s future hangs more in the balance than at any time since the Pacific War, is what role Indonesia might play on regional security issues.

Many Indonesians don’t like China very much. They see the American presence as a counterweight.

But they recognize the rise of China and want China’s economic input.

Indonesia has accepted Quad and AUKUS as facts of life, but with reservations. Just last week, Jokowi urged these groupings to support efforts to bring peace and stability to the region, espousing engagement, not containment.

But we need Indonesia more than blind neutrality. We need Indonesian weight.

We need Indonesia to use that leverage to work with its Southeast Asian compatriots to bring China and America back from the brink. It will involve more than commitment. It will go through activism. We need it as a strong pole in a multipolar region.

If Jokowi and his successors took such an approach, Indonesia would no longer be a small, big country, but a big, big one. In past generations, Australia might have viewed such a prospect with dismay. Today, we must rejoice.