PM Modi: Government spends Rs 6.5 lakh crore on farmers, my guarantee | India News





NEW DELHI/BHOPAL: PM Fashion said on Saturday that the Center spends more than Rs 6.5 lakh crore on agriculture and farmers every year, and that his government is ensuring that every farmer receives around Rs 50,000 a year one way or another. another, calling it “Modi’s guarantee” and not just a promise, a remark perceived as a mockery of the electoral promises of the opposition parties, in particular Congress .

Beware of fake guarantees from family-centered parties: PM

Prime Minister Modi, addressing the 17th Indian Cooperative Congress in Delhi, said on Saturday: “ This is Modi’s guarantee. Aur maine jo kiya hai, woh bata raha hoon, vaade nahi bata raha hoon. “(It’s Modi’s guarantee and I’m telling you what I did. I’m not talking about promises).

“Under the BJP government at the Center, there is a guarantee that every farmer will receive Rs 50,000 in various forms,” he said.

Later, addressing a rally in tribal-dominated Shahdol in the MP’s Mahakaushal region, the prime minister amplified his government’s track record of implementing the policy by comparing it to the alleged failure of opposition parties, especially Congress, to meet commitments made in polls. He asked people to beware of “false guarantees” given by “family-oriented” political parties.

“Beware of those (parties) who give false guarantees. These people have brought systems of guarantees although they don’t have their own (political) guarantee,” Modi said pointing to the quarrels in the camp of opposition as he attempts to forge an anti-BJP front. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched the party’s 2023 campaign on June 12 with five ballot guarantees, including free electricity and 1,500 rupees a month for women.

“When they give you the guarantee of free electricity, know that they will increase the electricity tariff. When they give you the guarantee of free travel, then understand that the whole transport system will be destroyed,” said said the prime minister.

At the cooperatives meeting, Modi said the food security discourse should not be limited to wheat, rice and sugarcane but should be broadened to include oilseeds, pulses and other products to reduce dependence on imports. “We always say that India is self-sufficient in food grains. But what is the truth? Only self-sufficiency in wheat, rice and sugarcane is not enough,” he said, citing the fact that the India spends about Rs. 2 to 2.5 lakh crore annually on importing edible oil, pulses, fish feed and processed foods. modi said: Sarkar and Sahkaar (government and cooperative) will together provide double strength to the dream of ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India)… It is imperative that the cooperative sector becomes a model of transparency and corruption-free governance.”

Modi particularly mentioned the dairy sector for its good export performance and stressed the need to move forward with the resolve to fully exploit the potential of the villages. He spoke of a new impetus for ‘ Shree Anna ‘ (millets) as an example of this resolution and explained to the assembly how, at the recent State Dinner at the White House in the United States, millets figured prominently.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/pm-modi-govt-spending-rs-6-5-lakh-crore-on-farmers-my-guarantee/articleshow/101425469.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos