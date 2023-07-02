Xi Jinping’s drive to strengthen his economy sees Pan Gongsheng appointed central bank governor

Pan Gongsheng has been named the new Communist Party leader of the People’s Bank of China, making him the likely candidate to become the next governor.

The decision was taken at a meeting of senior central bank officials. Pan, 59, is currently Deputy Governor at the People’s Bank of China and has extensive experience in commercial banking, Bloomberg reported.

He will succeed Guo Shuqing, who retired as party leader. Additionally, Yi Gang, who was Guo’s deputy and central bank governor, also retired from his party role.

THE the wall street journal Pan earlier reported will be named governor, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. The central bank statement does not mention any next steps for Pan after the appointment of the party secretary.

To become a governor of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), a state appointment is required. Prior to Yi Gang, Zhou Xiaochuan served as Party Secretary and PBOC Governor.

In March, Yi Gang was nominated for a second term at the National People’s Congress, the annual parliamentary gathering in China. Some analysts have speculated that Yi, who has reached the official retirement age of 65 for ministerial-level officials, may only serve for a short time to facilitate a smooth transition after the establishment of a new regulator to strengthen oversight of China’s vast $60 trillion financial resources. system.

If Pan Gongsheng’s appointment is confirmed as the next governor of the People’s Bank of China, he would assume the post during a critical period for the Chinese economy.

President Xi Jinping is actively seeking ways to bolster China’s economy, which still faces challenges due to the strict Covid-19 restrictions that have been implemented globally. The economy is grappling with concerns about the sustainability of consumer spending and a further decline in the real estate sector. As a result, pressure is mounting for the implementation of stimulus measures.

Recent data released on Friday pointed to a contraction in manufacturing activity in June, and other sectors struggled to gain momentum. In response to the economic conditions, the central bank pledged to step up efforts to stabilize the yuan, which depreciated to a 15-year low after the data was released. Additionally, the central bank pledged to provide broader support to the economy, recognizing that domestic demand remains relatively weak.

The PBOC has taken a moderate approach to monetary easing since the pandemic first broke out in 2020, refraining from cutting interest rates too much and instead encouraging banks to lend more. It has also made greater use of structural tools to channel credit to targeted sectors of the economy such as small businesses.

A change in central bank senior management also precedes a potential trip by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in early July. Details of her visit have not been officially announced, but people familiar with the timing said she plans to have the first high-level economic talks with her new Chinese counterpart.

Janet Yellen expressed her intention to establish communication with a “new group of leaders” in order to reduce misunderstandings between the world’s two largest economies, in reference to China.

Pan Gongsheng has served as Vice Governor of the People’s Bank of China since 2012 and assumed the role of Administrator of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange in 2016, responsible for managing China’s massive $3 trillion foreign exchange reserves. China. Prior to joining the PBOC, Pan held positions at the Agricultural Bank of China Ltd. and the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd.

Pan holds a Ph.D. in Economics from Renmin University of China and is the author of numerous articles and books on banking, finance and economics. His international experience includes conducting postdoctoral research at the University of Cambridge and a research position at Harvard University.

Updated: July 02, 2023, 10:53 AM IST