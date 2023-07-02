Politics
Jokowi touches on “gangs” in the police force, what’s up?
Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo has issued a set of guidelines for police institutions on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of Bhayangkara Polri. One of them, he asked that the police no longer have “blocks” to “customers”.
According to him, as an institution with great authority and power, Polri is like a broomstick. Each stick should be clean, straight and solid in a knot so that it can sweep away any dirt.
“Each stick should be straight, should be strong, which should be linked with a spirit of unity and synergy, there should be no more blocks, no more bosses,” he told Gelora Bung Karno, Jakarta, Saturday (1/7/2023).
To achieve this, Jokowi stressed, Polri must be able to improve the quality of its human resources, from the recruitment process to the promotion system. According to him, the monitoring system must also be strengthened, as well as disciplinary measures.
“Be a true Bhayangkara who unceasingly serves the people of the nation and the state for the progress of Indonesia. Long live the Indonesian National Police,” said the Head of State.
Apart from internal improvements, Jokowi recalled that the National Police must also be able to improve the quality of service, security, protection and protection of the community. Because, according to him, it is now easier for the public to monitor every movement of members of the Indonesian National Police.
“At the same time, the police are also watched by the people. Be careful now that everything can be recorded, it can be broadcast. The police cannot cover every movement of the police,” Jokowi said.
In terms of the level of public trust in the police, he said, it has improved from what was previously at the 60% level to 70%. However, Jokowi said that figure could be further increased with reforms on all fronts.
Jokowi pointed out that what the community needs from the National Police is to create a sense of security, justice, protection, legal certainty and business security for entrepreneurs. Thus, he warned that there will no longer be a perception that police law enforcement is pointed downwards but brutal upwards.
“I must stress that the authority of the national police is great, the force of the police is also great, it must be used correctly. Do not abuse anything, do not have perceptions that are only sharp down but blunted up,” he said.
In addition to protecting the public, Jokowi also reiterated that the national police should also be able to continue to support government programs. From the supervision of development projects, including the capital of the archipelago (IKN) to digital security.
“Kamtibmas should be closely monitored, issues should be monitored quickly, national strategic projects and the development of the National Institute of Science should be seriously monitored,” Jokowi said.
“The quality of services must be improved, crimes with sophisticated technology must be anticipated, all of this requires vigilance and speed of technology and supervision of innovation, good public communication is necessary,” said he declared.
